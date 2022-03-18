Ireland's Molly Scott sets up World Indoor semi-final meeting with Shericka Jackson

Scott, right, finished fifth in her heat as she qualified for the semi-finals.

Scott, right, finished fifth in her heat as she qualified for the semi-finals.

MOLLY SCOTT GOT Ireland’s participation at the World Indoor Athletics Championships off to a perfect start by booking her place in the 60m semi-finals.

Scott was the first Irish athlete out in Belgrade on Friday morning and finished fifth in her heat, won by America’s Mikiah Brisco in a personal best time of 7.03 seconds.

Advertisement

Scott’s own time of 7.26 fell short of her national record of 7.19 — but crucially, it was enough to see her through to the next round as one of the six fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

She’ll return to the track on Saturday evening (5.05pm) in the first of three semi-finals, where she’ll come up against Shericka Jackson, Jamaica’s reigning world and Olympic relay champion and bronze medallist in the Olympic 100m final in Tokyo last summer.

Also in action for Ireland in Belgrade on Friday are Phil Healy and Sophie Becker (400m, 10.45am); Sarah Healy (1500m, 11.30am); Mark English (800m, 12 noon); and Darragh McElhinney (3000m, 12.30pm).

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud