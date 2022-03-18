Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's Molly Scott sets up World Indoor semi-final meeting with Shericka Jackson

Scott’s time of 7.26 booked her semi-final spot as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Mar 2022, 10:33 AM
Scott, right, finished fifth in her heat as she qualified for the semi-finals.
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

MOLLY SCOTT GOT Ireland’s participation at the World Indoor Athletics Championships off to a perfect start by booking her place in the 60m semi-finals.

Scott was the first Irish athlete out in Belgrade on Friday morning and finished fifth in her heat, won by America’s Mikiah Brisco in a personal best time of 7.03 seconds.

Scott’s own time of 7.26 fell short of her national record of 7.19 — but crucially, it was enough to see her through to the next round as one of the six fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

She’ll return to the track on Saturday evening (5.05pm) in the first of three semi-finals, where she’ll come up against Shericka Jackson, Jamaica’s reigning world and Olympic relay champion and bronze medallist in the Olympic 100m final in Tokyo last summer.

Also in action for Ireland in Belgrade on Friday are Phil Healy and Sophie Becker (400m, 10.45am); Sarah Healy (1500m, 11.30am); Mark English (800m, 12 noon); and Darragh McElhinney (3000m, 12.30pm).

The42 Team

