Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 28 August 2021
Advertisement

Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby joins West Brom on season-long loan

“He is the right player for us and we are delighted to have him,” said Albion boss Valérien Ismaël.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 9:16 AM
54 minutes ago 1,610 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5534193
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CHAMPIONSHIP OUTFIT WEST Bromwich Albion have completed a season-long loan for Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby, with a view to a permanent deal. 

The 22-year old will join international colleagues Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson at the club. He joins from Brighton and Hove Albion having struggled for minutes under Graham Potter. 

Molumby has made more than 50 appearances in the Championship during loan spells with Millwall and Preston North End in the last two seasons.

“Jayson is the perfect example of a player who has the right mentality and suits our philosophy. He is the right player for us and we are delighted to have him,” said Albion boss Valérien Ismaël. 

“His skills out of possession are incredible and he gives us more volume and more possibilities in midfield, which will support us with our intensity and this is one of his strengths.

“Jayson is young but he already has a lot of experience in the Championship and with Ireland. He has the perfect profile – our new profile – to be a West Brom player and I’m delighted to have him.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie