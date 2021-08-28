Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby joins West Brom on season-long loan

CHAMPIONSHIP OUTFIT WEST Bromwich Albion have completed a season-long loan for Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby, with a view to a permanent deal.

The 22-year old will join international colleagues Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson at the club. He joins from Brighton and Hove Albion having struggled for minutes under Graham Potter.

Molumby has made more than 50 appearances in the Championship during loan spells with Millwall and Preston North End in the last two seasons.

“Jayson is the perfect example of a player who has the right mentality and suits our philosophy. He is the right player for us and we are delighted to have him,” said Albion boss Valérien Ismaël.

“His skills out of possession are incredible and he gives us more volume and more possibilities in midfield, which will support us with our intensity and this is one of his strengths.

“Jayson is young but he already has a lot of experience in the Championship and with Ireland. He has the perfect profile – our new profile – to be a West Brom player and I’m delighted to have him.”