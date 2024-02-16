Sligo's Mona McSharry finishes fifth in the world in 200m breaststroke final

MONA MCSHARRY FEELS that she is still figuring out the 200m backstroke as she continued her excellent week at the World Aquatics Championship with another fifth-place finish in a world final.

Sligo’s McSharry was gutted to miss out on the medals in the 100m breaststroke by just half a second earlier this week, but returned to the water targeting the Olympic qualification time in her less-favoured 200m.

Her time of 2:24.89 in Friday evening’s Doha final was fractionally less than a second slower than what she needed, but the 24-year-old will have one last opportunity to qualify in the event at the Irish Olympic Trials in May.

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands went one better than her 100m breaststroke silver as she clinched her first world title with a new national record time of 2:19.81, beating America’s Kate Douglass into second (2:20.91). Canada’s Sydney Pickrem won bronze in 2:22.94.

“It’s gone really well,” McSharry said afterwards. “I think this is the first time it’s kind of starting to click.

“It’s not the time I wanted, but I think I’m racing it properly now and kind of figuring out the right way to do it, and I guess it’s just practice.”

McSharry returns to the pool on Saturday morning for the heats of her final event, the 50m breaststroke (7.14am).

“I think it will be fun,” she said.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough turnaround to go straight back into it tomorrow morning, but it’s nice to finish on the 50 — one length, splash and dash.”