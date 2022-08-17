Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 17 August 2022
Mona McSharry signs off on European Championships with seventh-place finish

McSharry finished in 31.15 seconds as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte took gold in the 50m breaststroke.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 5:45 PM
Mona McSharry: Sligo swimmer contested three European finals in Rome this week.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
MONA MCSHARRY WAS less than three-tenths off a second off her own national record as she finished seventh in the 50m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

In what was her third final of the week, McSharry finished in 31.15 seconds — marginally slower than the 30.90 she swam in the semi-finals and her 30.87 national record.

Gold went to Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte in 29.59, a fraction ahead of home favourite Benedetta Pilato of Italy in 29.71.

Great Britain’s Imogen Clark took bronze in 30.31 seconds.

Sligo’s McSharry also competed in the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke at these championships, making it a hat-trick of final appearances and finishing fifth and seventh respectively over those distances.

