Mona McSharry breaks Irish record

MONA MCSHARRY has broken her Irish record.

Competing in Canada yesterday, the 23-year-old secured a time of 2:22.49 in the 200m Breaststroke heats, following that feat up with a 2:22.68 in the final.

The Sligo native took two seconds off her 2:24.50 Irish record from 2023, which was achieved at the Mel Zajac International in Vancouver

McSharry is ranked seventh in the world. She achieved the Olympic Qualification Time in the 100m Breaststroke in Fukuoka, Japan last year, and is set to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Meanwhile, at the 2024 European Aquatic Championships in Belgrade, Cormac Rynn, competing in the 400 Freestyle heat, was the sole Irish swimmer in action in the morning heats.

The Irish Junior Record holder produced a time of 4:01.51 to bring his first international in an Irish cap to a close.

Nathan Wiffen will compete in 1500m Freestyle Final at 5:10pm after the event was postponed on Saturday due to stormy weather.

Shane Ryan is in action in the 50m Freestyle final at 5:30pm as he aims to build on his record-breaking performance on Saturday.

In Rome, Ellen Walshe, Victoria Catterson and Max McCusker all advanced from the heats and the trio will compete in the last finals session of the Sette Colli International along with Daniel Wiffen, who is due to feature in the fastest heat of the 1500m Freestyle.

After winning the 400m Individual Medley gold on Saturday, Walshe advanced to the A Final of the 200m Individual Medley in 2:14.16, finishing second.

In the 200m Backstroke, Catterson clocked 2:16.80 to finish 13th overall as she reached the B Final.

McCusker prevailed in his 50m Butterfly heat in 24.18 and will similarly compete in the B Final.

Erin Riordan was also in action on Sunday morning and produced a time of 28.88 in the 50m Freestyle.