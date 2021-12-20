Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

Mona McSharry wins bronze and breaks Irish record in World 100m breaststroke final

Elsewhere, Ireland’s Jack McMillan reached the final of the men’s 100m freestyle final.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 20 Dec 2021, 5:10 PM
20 minutes ago 1,143 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5636326
Mona McSharry pictured with her bronze medal in the Women's 100m Breaststroke.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Mona McSharry pictured with her bronze medal in the Women's 100m Breaststroke.
Mona McSharry pictured with her bronze medal in the Women's 100m Breaststroke.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA MCSHARRY HAS won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

McSharry set a new Irish record as she came home in third place, finishing in a time of 1:03.92 behind the winner Qianting Tang of China who clocked a time of 1:03.47 to clinch gold.

Sweden’s Sophie Hansson claimed the silver medal as she finished ahead of McSharry in a time of 1:03.50.

“I was definitely nervous going into it because I knew I had the potential to medal and it’s really nice to see that all come together in a race,” a delighted McSharry said after her race.

“It felt really good and I’m glad I dropped time too.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been really enjoyable to watch other team mates swim really well and have a great time. This is the first time we’ve gotten together as a group since the Olympics and it’s much of the same swimmers, and it’s just really nice to be able to have fun and compete together and be up against the best in the world.”

Elsewhere, Ireland’s Jack McMillan reached tomorrow’s final of the men’s 100m freestyle final after finishing eighth fastest in a time of 46.70 which is just .02 off Shane Ryan’s Irish record.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ellen Walshe, who has already secured a silver medal at the World Championships, she set another Irish senior record of 56.68 in the semi-final of the 100m butterfly. She missed out on a place in the final by just .06 of a second.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Daniel Wiffen set two new Irish senior records as he made it through to the 1500m Freestyle final in sixth place.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie