Mona McSharry wins bronze and breaks Irish record in World 100m breaststroke final

MONA MCSHARRY HAS won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

McSharry set a new Irish record as she came home in third place, finishing in a time of 1:03.92 behind the winner Qianting Tang of China who clocked a time of 1:03.47 to clinch gold.

Sweden’s Sophie Hansson claimed the silver medal as she finished ahead of McSharry in a time of 1:03.50.

“I was definitely nervous going into it because I knew I had the potential to medal and it’s really nice to see that all come together in a race,” a delighted McSharry said after her race.

“It felt really good and I’m glad I dropped time too.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been really enjoyable to watch other team mates swim really well and have a great time. This is the first time we’ve gotten together as a group since the Olympics and it’s much of the same swimmers, and it’s just really nice to be able to have fun and compete together and be up against the best in the world.”

🔥MONA WINS BRONZE! 🔥



Mona McSharry has won BRONZE in the 100m Breaststroke Final at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships.



She broke the Irish Senior Record.



⏱️1:04.22 ⬇️ 1:03.82



LIVE 🔴 https://t.co/xVWcUj9QYi#FINAAbuDhabi2021#TeamArenaIRL pic.twitter.com/ZetgCCR8Jj — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 20, 2021

Elsewhere, Ireland’s Jack McMillan reached tomorrow’s final of the men’s 100m freestyle final after finishing eighth fastest in a time of 46.70 which is just .02 off Shane Ryan’s Irish record.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ellen Walshe, who has already secured a silver medal at the World Championships, she set another Irish senior record of 56.68 in the semi-final of the 100m butterfly. She missed out on a place in the final by just .06 of a second.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Daniel Wiffen set two new Irish senior records as he made it through to the 1500m Freestyle final in sixth place.