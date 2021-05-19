BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
McSharry finishes 7th in 100m breaststroke final at European Championships

The Sligo swimmer has enjoyed an encouraging week in Budapest.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 19 May 2021, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 366 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441912
Mona McSharry.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Mona McSharry.
Mona McSharry.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA McSHARRY finished seventh in the final of the 100m breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships this evening.

The Sligo swimmer has enjoyed an encouraging week in Budapest, reaching the final after recording the second-fastest time of her life with a time of 1:06.42 to finish third in her semi final, qualifying as the sixth fastest overall.

McSharry, 20, recorded a time of 1:06.58 in the final, but was some way off the 1:05.69 of Sweden’s Sophie Hansson, the new European champion, who powered clear after a tight race.

Hansson was joined on the podium by Italian pair Arianna Castiglioni and Martina Carraro, who recorded times of 1:06.13 and 1:06.21 respectively.

There is more Irish action at the championships this evening, with the Ireland men’s 4×200 relay team taking part in their final at 6.52pm.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

