Mona McSharry magic has her primed for 200m Breaststroke final in Rome

MONA McSHARRY has made a second final on the fourth night of swimming at the European Championships in Rome.

Having progressed from this morning’s 200m Breaststroke heats in 2:26.95, McSharry was at her best in this evening’s semi-final, clocking 2:25.24, just .16 shy of her Irish Senior Record of 2:25.08.

Swimming in a rapid second semi-final McSharry was fourth, in fact the top four swimmers from that semi-final progress as the top four seeds for tomorrow’s 5.13pm (IRL) Final. Denmark’s Thea Blomsterberg was the fastest in the first semi-final in 2:25.44.

Advertisement

Mona McSharry in action. Source: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

Shane Ryan posted a time quicker than his 25.33 heat swim in the 50m Backstroke semi-final clocking 25.19. The Tokyo Olympian was thirteenth overall. Ryan is scheduled to be back in the pool on Tuesday for the 50m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke.

Tomorrow, Danielle Hill returns for a double in the 50m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke. 100m and 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finalist Darragh Greene goes in the 50m Breaststroke heats with Eoin Corby, while Finn McGeever and Liam Custer compete in the 200m Butterfly and Ellie McCartney in the 200m Individual Medley.