McSharry wins two silver medals and relay bronze at prestigious USA college championships

MONA MCSHARRY WON two silver medals at the prestigious NCAA [National Collegiate Athletic Association] Championships in Georgia this weekend, producing some impressive swims for the University of Tennessee.

McSharry won a silver medal in the 100 yard breastroke on Friday, becoming the runner-up for the second year in-a-row in a time of 56.64. That time is also the third-fastest in the 100-yard breaststroke. The winner Jasmine Nocentini came home in 56.06 seconds which is the second-fastest time in event history.

The Sligo native was also part of a University of Tennessee squad who won a bronze medal in the 400y medley relay. Along with Josephine Fuller, Sara Stotler and Camille Spink, McSharry’s team posted the second-fastest time in program history at 3:25.39. McSharry swam a time of 56.80 which was the second-fastest 100 yard breast split in the field.

McSharry picked up her second silver medal of the NCAA on Saturday in the 200 yard breaststroke, clocking 2:04.07 behind the winner Alex Walsh of Virginia who won in a time of 2:02.07.

