Watch: Mona McSharry powers through to semi-final of 100m breaststroke

MONA McSHARRY IS through to the semi-finals after an impressive showing in Heat 5 of the 100m breaststroke.

The Sligo swimmer finished second, behind favourite Qianting Tang from China, in a time of 1:05.74, which puts her through to the semi-final in third place overall.

Mona McSharry eased through to the semi-finals of the women's 100m breaststroke after finishing second in her heat at the La Défense Arena#RTESport #Paris2024

📱report https://t.co/GhQQ0y8NPT

📺Watch https://t.co/uHRfiPJEjQ pic.twitter.com/H4LMCW9UGk — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 28, 2024

Tang finished in 1:05.63, with a strong McSharry gaining in the closing stages.

Advertisement

The semi-final takes place at 8.10pm this evening.