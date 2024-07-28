Advertisement
Mona McSharry James Crombie/INPHO
Strong Finish

Watch: Mona McSharry powers through to semi-final of 100m breaststroke

Sligo swimmer finishes second behind favourite Qianting Tang from China.
11.18am, 28 Jul 2024
652
0

MONA McSHARRY IS through to the semi-finals after an impressive showing in Heat 5 of the 100m breaststroke. 

The Sligo swimmer finished second, behind favourite Qianting Tang from China, in a time of 1:05.74, which puts her through to the semi-final in third place overall.  

Tang finished in 1:05.63, with a strong McSharry gaining in the closing stages.  

The semi-final takes place at 8.10pm this evening.  

The 42
