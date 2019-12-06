This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mona McSharry sets new Irish record to clinch place in European final

After taking bronze in the 50m Breastroke on Wednesday, the 19-year-old further announced her arrival in senior international swimming with a time of 1:04.36.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 8:05 PM
Mona McSharry reacts at the finish.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Mona McSharry reacts at the finish.
Image: Ian Rutherford

MONA McSHARRY SWAM the race of her life in this evening’s 100m Breaststroke semi-final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

After taking bronze in the 50m Breastroke on Wednesday, the 19-year-old further announcing her arrival in senior international swimming with an outstanding swim to qualify in first position for tomorrow’s final.

McSharry took on the race with power and intent leading from start to finish to top the rankings in a new Irish record of 1:04.36. It was the Ballyshannon Marlins’ swimmer’s first time under the 65 second mark with the previous record, (McSharry’s from the 2017 edition of this event), standing at 1:05.01.

McSharry will take the centre lane for tomorrow’s 5.15pm final, with Italy’s Martina Carraro (1:04.63) and Finland’s Jenna Laukkenen (1:04.97) either side of her.

Niamh Coyne impressed on her first outing in a senior international semi-final, swimming next to McSharry, she touched just on the best time she had set this morning in 1:06.16 finishing in 14th place overall.

In the men’s 100m Backstroke final, Shane Ryan swam a new Irish senior record of 50.42 to finish in 6th place overall.

The swim was the 25-year-old’s first senior international final in an Olympic distance, and this bodes well with an Olympic year on the horizon.

Ryan had progressed to the final with an Irish record in the heats of 50.45 and a time of 50.48 in the semi-final.

Russia’s Kliment Koleshnikov took the gold medal in the 100m Backstroke in 49.09.

Ireland will have another busy day tomorrow with eight individual appearances and a relay swim.

Danielle Hill will look to lower her 50m Backstroke Irish Record, whilst Curtis Coulter, Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell and Jordan Sloan all swim the 100m Freestyle.

Maria Godden competes in the 200m Freestyle and Amelia Kane and Molly Mayne in the 200m Individual Medley. Ireland also have a team entered in the Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay.

