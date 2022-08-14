Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 14 August 2022
McSharry and Ryan book places in European Championship semi-finals

McSharry and Ryan will both be in semi-final action in Munich later this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 1:23 PM
48 minutes ago 268 Views 0 Comments
McSharry finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA MCSHARRY WILL aim to book her place in another European Championship final when she returns to the pool later this afternoon.

McSharry — who was disappointed to only finish fifth in the 100m breaststroke final on Saturday — faced a quick turnaround for the heats of the 200m breaststroke.

But she made no mistake in finishing second in a time of 2:26.95.

Her qualifying time was the seventh-fastest overall ahead of the semi-finals, which take place this afternoon at 5.37pm.

Shane Ryan will also be in semi-final action later on Sunday in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Ryan, 28, won his heat in 25.33 seconds and posted the 12th-fastest time overall.

His semi-final is at 5.30pm.

Finn McGeever, Robbie Powell, Ellie McCartney, Niamh Coyne and Grace Hodgins were also in action on Sunday morning but failed to progress from their respective heats.

