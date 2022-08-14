McSharry and Ryan book places in European Championship semi-finals

McSharry finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.

MONA MCSHARRY WILL aim to book her place in another European Championship final when she returns to the pool later this afternoon.

McSharry — who was disappointed to only finish fifth in the 100m breaststroke final on Saturday — faced a quick turnaround for the heats of the 200m breaststroke.

But she made no mistake in finishing second in a time of 2:26.95.

Her qualifying time was the seventh-fastest overall ahead of the semi-finals, which take place this afternoon at 5.37pm.

Shane Ryan will also be in semi-final action later on Sunday in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Ryan, 28, won his heat in 25.33 seconds and posted the 12th-fastest time overall.

His semi-final is at 5.30pm.

Finn McGeever, Robbie Powell, Ellie McCartney, Niamh Coyne and Grace Hodgins were also in action on Sunday morning but failed to progress from their respective heats.