Tuesday 16 August 2022
Mona McSharry progresses to 50m Breaststroke semi-finals in Rome

Shane Ryan, Max McCusker, Eoin Corby and Liam Custer all fell short this morning.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 9:27 AM
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA MCSHARRY HAS qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 50m Breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

Fresh off a seventh-place finish in the 200m Breaststroke final yesterday, the Sligo star clocked a time of 31.41 in her heat to progress to this evening’s semi-finals, which begin at 6.31pm Irish time.

McSharry was fourth in her heat — 13th overall, with the top 18 qualifying. 

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian is targeting a third final at the championships, having finished fifth in the 100m Breaststroke showpiece on Saturday.

Fellow Irishwoman Niamh Coyne was due to compete alongside McSharry in heat three, though the Dubliner did not take her place at the starting blocks.

There was a disappointing exit for Shane Ryan in the men’s 50m Freestyle heats.

The American-born Ireland star won his heat in a time of 23.08, but it was the slowest winning time of the eighth heats and placed him 50th overall. Just the top 16 prevailed.

Max McCusker also fell short; 23.58 placing him 62nd overall.

Likewise, there was no immediate progression joy for Eoin Corby and Liam Custer in their 200m Individual Medley heat, finishing seventh and eighth respectively. That said, Corby will be a second reserve.

Corby clocked 2:05.79, with Custer next home in a personal best time of 2:06.66.

Gabriel Jose Lopes of Portugal won their heat, the fastest one, in 1:58.94.

The top 16 overall advanced, with Corby — who posted the fastest Breaststroke leg in the race — 18th and Custer 22nd.

  • You can follow the results here >

