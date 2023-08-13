Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Mona McSharry on the way to her third gold medal at the U23 Swimming Championships.
# Shimmering
McSharry picks up third European gold medal while Wiffen grabs silver in Dublin
McSharry triumphed in the 200m Breaststroke at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.
1 hour ago

MONA MCSHARRY HAS won her third gold medal at the European U23 Swimming Championships, adding the 200m breaststroke to the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles she won in recent days.

The Sligo native surged to victory in a time of 2:25.49 at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, while Ellen Walshe narrowly missed out on bronze medal by just .38 of a second in the 50m Butterfly and Grace Hodgins finished off her campaign with a swim of 17:16.86 to finish 11th in the 1500m Freestyle.

Daniel Wiffen picked up his second medal after he secured a silver medal in the 800m Freestyle. Wiffen’s 7:45.59 ensured he would add to the gold medal he won in the 1,500m on Friday.

Maria Godden, who was competing in her third final at the championships, clocked a time 2:14.77 in the 200m Backstroke, leaving her just .79 of a second behind European bronze.

