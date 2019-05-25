This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 25 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leclerc on top for Ferrari, as Vettel crashes in Monaco

The Monegasque driver made local knowledge pay and thrilled his fans on Saturday.

By AFP Saturday 25 May 2019, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,089 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4651923
Charles Leclerc during third free practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Image: Luca Bruno
Charles Leclerc during third free practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc during third free practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Image: Luca Bruno

CHARLES LECLERC MADE local knowledge pay and thrilled his fans on Saturday morning when he topped the final practice times for Ferrari ahead of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver, who was called afterwards to see the stewards for a potential infringement, clocked a best lap in one minute and 11.265 seconds to outpace nearest rival Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes by just 0.053 seconds.

His lap ended the Silver Arrows domination after they had topped both sessions on Thursday in cooler conditions.

Championship leader and defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton was third in the second Mercedes, two-tenths adrift, ahead of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Antonio Giovinazzi was sixth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen of Haas, Kimi Raikkonen in the second Alfa and Alex Albon in the second Toro Rosso.

On a mixed day for Ferrari, Leclerc’s team-mate four-time champion Sebastian Vettel crashed at the first corner after only 18 minutes. He was unhurt, but unable to run in the remainder of the session, leaving Ferrari with emergency repairs to the front suspension before the later qualifying.

Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing Monaco native, Charles Leclerc in action this afternoon. Source: Luca Bruno

The Mercedes cars ran with red Halo cockpit protection devices carrying the message ‘Niki we miss you’.

On another hazy morning with warm sunshine filtering through the clouds, British rookie Lando Norris was first out on track in his McLaren followed the the most experienced man, Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo, in his landmark 300th Grand Prix.

After a cautious start, the Mercedes team were soon on top with Bottas and then Hamilton, after a brief Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period when Vettel locked up and ran into the barriers at Ste Devote.

“Front left’s gone,” he told Ferrari before apologising. His car was lifted out of danger and out of the session, ending Vettel’s final practice after only 18 minutes and condemning him to the ‘walk of shame’ back to the pits, his red Niki Lauda tribute helmet, shining.

This was a serious blow to the ‘scarlet scuderia’ and piled more pressure on local hero Monegasque Charles Leclerc who was under investigation for a VSC infringement as Bottas went quickest again by one-tenth.

Leclerc then produced a best lap in 1:11.265 to go top, 0.073 ahead of Bottas, immediately taking tension out of the body language in Ferrari’s garage before his post-session visit to the stewards’ office.

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie