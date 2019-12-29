This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monaco sack coach for the second time in 14 months and ex-Spain boss takes over

Despite a recent upturn in results the Ligue 1 side have sacked Leonardo Jardim.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 11:17 AM
40 minutes ago 1,261 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4949359
Leonardi Jardim
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Leonardi Jardim
Leonardi Jardim
Image: AFP/Getty Images

MONACO HAVE SACKED head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year and replaced him with former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

Jardim was reappointed by the Ligue 1 club in January, three months after first being dismissed, as he replaced Thierry Henry but results in 2019 have been mixed.

Pressure had recently been building on Jardim, who previously led Monaco to the French title and a Champions League semi-final in 2017, after last week’s 3-0 home loss to Lille in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Monaco confirmed on their official website on Saturday that the 45-year-old has been dismissed with immediate effect and Moreno installed in his place on a deal that runs through until 2022.

“We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Robert Moreno,” vice president and general manager Oleg Petrov said in a statement. 

“We strongly believe in him and in his ability to lead the team to success. We welcome him to AS Monaco.

“On behalf of president Dmitry Rybolovlev, I would also like to thank Leonardo Jardim for all the work accomplished and all the successes achieved in recent years.

“Leonardo and his staff did their utmost to keep the club in Ligue 1 last season, then give the team the place it deserves in our championship. We wish him good luck for the future.”

Moreno has never previously managed a club at professional level, with his only previous top-level experience coming with the Spain senior side earlier this year.

He took temporary charge of La Roja in March when Luis Enrique – with whom he had worked as an assistant to at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona – stepped down for personal reasons.

Moreno was handed the job on a permanent basis in June after impressing in his caretaker role, but Luis Enrique returned five months later after qualification for Euro 2020 had been sealed.

The Spaniard will take charge of Monaco training next week ahead of the Coupe de France clash with Reims on 4 January, with his first Ligue 1 game a rearranged meeting with champions Paris Saint-Germain the following weekend.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

