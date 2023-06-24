Monaghan beat Kerry to reach first All-Ireland Minor football final since 1939

Monaghan 1-11

Kerry 0-11

Paul Keane reports from Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore

TOMMY MALLEN’S fortunate first-half goal elevated Monaghan to a landmark Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-final win in Tullamore, securing the Farney a first final spot since 1939.

Beaten by Kerry at this stage in 2018, there was no repeat this time as Max McGinnity and Sean Og McElwain registered 0-9 between them to propel the Ulster finalists through to the 8/9 July national decider.

Mallen finished with 1-1 and will be a marked man in the national final which will be a repeat of the Ulster final if Derry beat Dublin in tomorrow’s second All-Ireland semi-final.

But Munster champions Kerry will feel that they should have prevented his freak goal late in the first-half, a long free that somehow found its way to the net to put Dermot Malone’s side into a lead they didn’t relinquish.

Kerry were far from their best but still carved out two late goal chances for danger man Paddy Lane but he was denied by the goalkeeper on both occasions as brave Monaghan held on.

Monaghan set up with a clear plan in mind to frustrate and stifle Kerry attacker Lane who approached the game with 2-26 to his credit from four outings.

Fresh off 1-7 in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat of Kildare, Lane was man-marked by Jack Lynch while Tomas Quinn, wearing number 13, dropped deep as an extra defender for Monaghan.

Lane often found himself double-marked though still wriggled away in the second quarter of the game for two points from play and two more from frees.

At the other end, Kerry defender Isaac Brosnan was detailed to keep tabs on Monaghan danger man McGinnity who had hit 3-38 in his team’s previous eight championship games.

Advertisement

Ken Sutton / INPHO Monaghan’s Matthew Carolan celebrates at the final whistle. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

McGinnity struck three points in a row from frees between the 11th and 19th minutes, winning two of those frees himself.

But four-in-a-row from Lane approaching half-time left Kerry with a 0-7 to 0-5 lead and, with stoppage time almost up, apparently in a commanding position.

But Mallen’s goal moments before the break changed the game, the flight of his free in from the 45-metre line catching out goalkeeper James Hoare who couldn’t keep it out.

That left Monaghan with a 1-5 to 0-7 half-time lead and when Mallen won a free that McGinnity converted after the restart, the gap was out to three points.

It remained that way at the three-quarter mark with Monaghan enjoying more of the possession and Kerry desperate to find a spark to ignite their bid for a final place.

They twice reduced their arrears to two points following scores from Tomas Kennedy and Lane but that was as good as it got for the Kingdom.

Lane did have two opportunities for goals in the dying minutes but the large Monaghan support at the midlands venue burst into applause when goalkeeper Jamie Mooney saved each time and McElwain fired his fourth point of the afternoon to seal their three-point win.

Monaghan scorers: Max McGinnity 0-5 (0-5f), Tommy Mallen 1-1 (1-0f), Sean Og McElwain 0-4 (0-1m, 0-2f), Matthew Carolan 0-1.

Kerry scorers: Paddy Lane 0-6 (0-4f), Paudie Fitzgerald 0-1, Daniel Kirby 0-1, Oisin Healy 0-1 (0-1m), Aaron Kennelly 0-1, Tomas Kennedy 0-1.

MONAGHAN

1. Jamie Mooney (Craobh Mhairtin)

7. Jack Lynch (Clairsigh Mhuineachain)

4. Conor Meehan (Carraig Mhachaire Rois)

3. Cian Greenan (Achadh Bog)

13. Tomas Quinn (Cill Eanna)

2. Donnachadh Connolly (An Bhoth)

5. Andrew Stuart (Scairbh na gCaorach)

8. Matthew Carolan (Carraigh Mhachaire Rois – Captain)

10. Conor Jones (Inis Caoin)

15. Luke McKenna (Gaeil Triucha)

6. Tommy Mallen (An Bhoth)

9. Canice Murphy (Fag an Bealach)

24. Sean Og McElwain (An Bhoth)

11. Max McGinnity (Fag an Bealach)

14. Matthew Finn (Scairbh na gCaorach)

Subs:

17. Caolan Clerkin (Cluain Eois) for Greenan h/t

12. Sean O’Connell (Gaeil Triucha) for Murphy 40

23. Max Maguire (An Bhoth) for McGinnity 49

20. Ethan McCaffrey (Clairsigh Mhuineachain) for McKenna 59

18. Jamie McCaughey (Cluain Eois) for Stewart 64

KERRY

1. James Hoare (Dingle)

4. David Mulvihill (Tarbert)

2. Isaac Brosnan (Deasmunaigh)

6. Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin)

5. Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

7. Gearoid Evans (Cill)

9. Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks)

3. Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks)

8. Evan Boyle (An Baile Dubh – Captain)

10. Paudie Fitzgerald (Caislean An Ghriaire)

11. Tomas Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

12. Sean O Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht)

13. Dara Hogan (Baile an Mhuileann Caislean na Mainge)

14. Oisin Healy (Naomh Mhuire Easa Duibhe)

15. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

Subs:

23. Stephen Gannon (Fanuithe na Leamhna) for Hogan 40

21. Aaron Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) for O Cuinn 43

17. Darragh O’Keeffe (Maigh Mheain) for Healy 45

22. Aaron Carey (Listowel Emmets) for Fitzgerald 53

18. Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk) for Brosnan 53

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).