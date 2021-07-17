Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Very emotional, it's been a tough week. My feeling is devastation for Ogie Duffy's family'

Monaghan senior boss Banty McEnaney paid tribute after U20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy was killed last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 8:29 PM
Monaghan players stand for a moments applause
MONAGHAN BOSS SEAMUS McEnaney paid tribute to U20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy, who was tragically killed in a car accident last night, after watching his senior team advance to the Ulster final this afternoon.

In 2018, McEnaney was the county’s minor manager when Duffy was the winning captain as Monaghan lifted Ulster honours.

The tragedy came in an emotional week for Monaghan GAA with the county’s long-time sponsor Philip Traynor also passed away.

“Very emotional, it’s been a tough week,” said Banty McEnaney, when speaking to Sky Sports after the game at Páirc Esler.

“My feeling is devastation for Ogie Duffy’s family. For me personally it was very difficult because I managed this young fella. He was me captain in the minor team.

“Only those that have been in a manager’s position with a captain understands. The trust that’s there, the loyalty that’s there, the love that’s there. It was very difficult.

“It’s devastating news for Monaghan football. This man had a huge future in Monaghan football. He was a brilliant leader. I let the players pick the captain of my minor team in 2018. There was a 30-man panel, 24 players voted for Ogie Duffy to be their captain. That’s the type of fella he was. So it’s devastation for us. Unfortunately for the Duffys, life will never be the same again.”

McEnaney praised his players for delivering success by 4-17 to 2-20 in Newry after a game where they had to hit some late scores to prevail.

“This result means a lot for Monaghan football. It’s of huge importance to this group. We’ve worked tirelessly to get to where we are today. Our back was to the wall, we were a point down with five, six minutes to go. Leaders stepped up. Really proud of the lads. My feeling is delight for this group of players.”

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney also passed on his condolences to the Duffy family, when speaking after the game.

The GAA also issued a statement this evening with the association’s President Larry McCarthy extending his sympathies.

“It is with profound sadness that we learnt of the tragic news of the incident in Monaghan on Friday evening and on behalf of the GAA we offer our thoughts and prayers to the Duffy family and to Brendan Óg’s friends and his teammates in the Monaghan Harps club and on the county U20 football panel.

“Brendan Óg’s selection as captain of the county team singled him out as a special talent. We hope that his family and friends can call upon memories of him as he enjoyed life to sustain them in the difficult days ahead.

“Go soilsí solas na bhflaitheas air.”

The GAA observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect for Brendan Óg at matches across the country today.

Fintan O'Toole
