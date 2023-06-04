Monaghan progress to All-Ireland knockout stages after victory over Clare

Monaghan 1-23

Clare 1-18

MONAGHAN HAVE BOOKED their place in the knockout stages of the All-Ireland SFC after a five-point victory over a gritty Clare in Clones.

Vinny Corey’s side maintained their unbeaten run in Group 4 of the All-Ireland series after a late goal from Conor McCarthy pushed the hosts to victory, while Jack McCarron helped himself to nine points.

Advertisement

The sides were locked at 10 points apiece at half-time after Clare made a bright start to lead by four points after 15 minutes. Darragh Bohannon, Cathal O’Connor, Emmet McMahon all found their range as Keelan Sexton and Mark McInerney both chipped in with a brace of points each.

Three points from Jack McCarron brought Monaghan back into contention before Karl Gallagher split the posts to give them the lead. Clare restored their lead but the sides were level heading in for the break after Rory Beggan converted a ’45.

Clare grabbed the opening goal of the game less than 10 minutes after the restart through Darragh Bohannon to push them into a one-point lead, but Monaghan responded to stay in touch and a Stephen O’Hanlon point put them back in front.

The sides continued to trade points until McCarthy’s decisive goal on 69 minutes to ease Monaghan over the line.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!