Monaghan inflict first Ballybofey league defeat on Donegal since 2010 and boost survival hopes

Donegal 0-10

Monaghan 1-12

MONAGHAN INFLICTED a first home defeat on Donegal in the Allianz League in Ballybofey since 2010 to boost their chances of avoiding the drop from Division 1.

During that 21-match unbeaten run, Donegal have scraped results when it didn’t look likely and having been down by seven points today, cut their deficit to two with 15 minutes from time and looked a shout.

Monaghan, though, steadied and managed to score vital breakaway points from Michael Bannigan, Kieran Duffy, Fintan Kelly and a Conor McManus mark to seal the deal.

A 13th-minute goal from Andrew Woods, who out-jumped Aaron Doherty and steered past Shaun Patton, came when an effort for a point from McManus danced unpredictably in the wind.

That put the visitors 1-3 to 0-1 in front and they were value for every cent of it. Donegal already without midfielders Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan and Hugh McFadden, then saw Ciaran Thompson pull up. There was only one thing for it – on came Michael Murphy.

The Donegal captain scored a point within minutes, although his side were still 1-7 to 0-4 behind at the break.

Donegal travails when playing with the wind have been well-documented since their loss in Killarney last month and that trend was evident again as Monaghan dominated the first half. In the second they improved, with Aaron Doherty, Patrick McBrearty and Jason McGee pointing.

However, just when they looked like they were wilting, Monaghan held firm.

Donegal scorers: Patrick McBrearty (0-5, 4f), Michael Murphy (0-3, 2f), Aaron Doherty (0-1) Jason McGee (0-1, 1m).

Monaghan scorers: Conor McManus (0-4, 3f, 1m), Andrew Woods (1-1, 1f), Kieran Duffy (0-2), Rory Beggan (0-1, 1f), Conor McCarthy, Dessie Ward, Michael Bannigan, Fintan Kelly (0-1).

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton

Advertisement

2. Caolan Ward, 3. Brendan McCole, 4. Stephen McMenamin

5. Ryan McHugh, 6. Eoghan Ban Gallagher, 7. Odhrán McFadden-Ferry

8. Ciaran Thompson, 9. Jason McGee

10. Aaron Doherty, 11. Peadar Mogan, 12. Daire Ó Baoill

13. Patrick McBrearty, 14. Charles McGuinness, 15. Conor O’Donnell

Subs

Michael Murphy for Thompson (28)

Ethan O’Donnell for McGuinness (half-time)

Eunan Doherty for Ó Baoill (41)

Jamie Brennan for McHugh (51)

Paul Brennan for McFadden-Ferry (67)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan

2. Kieran Duffy, 3. Conor Boyle, 4. Ryan Wylie

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

5. Ryan McAnespie, 6. Killian Lavelle, 7. Dessie Ward

8. Darren Hughes, 9. Gary Mohan

10. Conor McCarthy, 11. Michael Bannigan, 12. Shane Carey

13. Andrew Woods, 14. Kieran Hughes, 15. Conor McManus

Subs

Niall Kearns and Colin Walshe for D Hughes and Ward (61)

Fintan Kelly for Lavelle (61, blood)

Lavelle for K Hughes (67)

Karl O’Connell for McAnespie (70)

Sean Jones for Woods (70+3).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).