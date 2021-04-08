BE PART OF THE TEAM

Gardaí investigating alleged training breach by Monaghan GAA

A file purportedly including footage of the Monaghan footballers at a training session was submitted anonymously to the Department of Justice.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 9:48 AM
44 minutes ago 6,259 Views 38 Comments
https://the42.ie/5403479
A general view of St Tiernachs Park in Monaghan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING reports the Monaghan senior inter-county footballers are the latest GAA team to flout Covid-19 restrictions by holding a collective training session.

The Irish Independent first reported the alleged breach by Monaghan today, in which a file showing footage and images of the squad training at the Corduff GAA Club on the last weekend of March was forwarded to a number of parties including the Department of Justice. 

In a statement to The42, the Department of Justice confirmed the receipt of the file. 

“Following receipt of an anonymous letter with information regarding this matter, the Department forwarded the information to the GAA, An Garda Síochána, and the Department of Health for their appropriate attention.” 

The Gardaí confirmed they are now investigating the issue. 

“Following receipt of a complaint, An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into alleged breaches of Covid Regulations at a sports grounds in the north of the country”, reads a statement.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force. Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation. If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a Fixed Payment Notice or Notices may be issued where appropriate.”

Collective training for GAA players is not permitted under the current Covid-19 guidelines, and is scheduled for resumption on 19 April. 

Last week, the Dublin senior footballers were photographed at a training session at the Innisfails club, after which the Dublin county board suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks for what they termed a “serious error of judgement.”

A day before the Dublin training breach became public, the GAA warned that any collective training prior to 19 April put the season’s return in “in serious jeopardy.”

The GAA is set to unveil its revised fixtures plan for 2021 by the end of this week. 

