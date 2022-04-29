Banty hands out two championship debuts in Monaghan team to face Down

MONAGHAN BOSS SEAMUS ‘Banty’ McEnaney has named his starting team to face Down in tomorrow’s Ulster quarter-final showdown.

Attacking duo Gary Mohan and Andrew Woods will make their championship debuts, while regular forward Conor McCarthy has been named to start at wing-back.

Throw-in at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, is 4.30pm [live on Sky Sports Arena]. The Farney county’s ladies team host Armagh in their Ulster semi-final beforehand at 2.15pm.

While Banty’s opponents, Down, are among several of the counties not to have yet shown their hand ahead of the weekend’s provincial football action, others have.

Anthony Cunningham has announced his starting 15 as Roscommon go head-to-head with Sligo for a place in the Connacht final, while Wexford manager Shane Roche has named an unchanged team for their crack at Dublin in Leinster.

Longford, Clare and Waterford have also named their respective sides, and they’re all available to view below, along with the weekend’s football fixtures.

This article will be updated with any more teams that are announced throughout the evening.

Monaghan (v Down)

Monaghan Senior Team News



Monaghan Senior Team Manager Seamus McEnaney has handed out two championship debuts for tomorrow's @UlsterGAA Championship clash against @OfficialDownGAA @InniskeenGaa 's Andrew Woods and @truaghgaels Gary Mohan will start tomorrow in @ClonesGAA pic.twitter.com/rZoCp75FGF — @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) April 29, 2022

Roscommon (v Sligo)

Roscommon senior football manager Anthony Cunningham has named his team to face Sligo in tomorrow’s Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-final. #RosGAA pic.twitter.com/0rAQUE8fR3 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) April 29, 2022

Advertisement

Longford (v Westmeath)

The Longford football team to play Westmeath tomorrow in the Leinster Senior Football Championship in TEG Cusack Park at 6pm. No tickets will be sold at the venue. NO live streaming. Tickets can be purchased at https://t.co/rlojDVZSOS @Longford_Leader @ClubLongford @ShannonsideFM pic.twitter.com/KGex93SXmx — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) April 29, 2022

Wexford (v Dublin)

Manager Shane Roche has announced an unchanged team to take on Dublin in the @gaaleinster SFC quarter-final in @ChadwicksIE Wexford Park on Saturday evening. Tickets still available through https://t.co/a0tlNVGl9f and in the usual SuperValu and Centra stores. pic.twitter.com/P5Q77527e6 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) April 28, 2022

Clare (v Limerick)

Our starting line up and bench for Saturday night’s Munster Senior Football Quarter Final Tie vs. Limerick. Throw in at Cusack Park is at 6pm . Reiteoir - Conor Lane Corcaigh pic.twitter.com/YSNqT2lJaM — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 29, 2022

Waterford (v Tipperary)

Waterford Senior Football Team to play Tipperary in the Munster Senior Football Championship tomorrow has been named ⬇️



Best of luck to Ephie Fitzgerald, his management team and all the panel!#deiseabú ⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/B69gOdVcGz — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 29, 2022

This weekend’s football fixtures

Saturday

Connacht SFC

Sligo v Roscommon, 5pm

Leinster SFC

Westmeath v Longford, 6pm

Wexford v Dublin, 6.30pm – live on Sky Sports Arena

Munster SFC

Clare v Limerick, 6pm

Waterford v Tipperary, 7pm

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ulster SFC

Monaghan v Down, 4.30pm – live on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday

Leinster SFC

Meath v Wicklow, 2pm

Kildare v Louth, 4pm

Ulster SFC

Tyrone v Derry, 4pm – live on RTÉ 2.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!