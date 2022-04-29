Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 29 April 2022
Banty hands out two championship debuts in Monaghan team to face Down

Roscommon, Wexford, Longford, Clare and Waterford have also shown their hands ahead of the weekend’s football action.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Apr 2022, 7:44 PM
League regular full-forward Gary Mohan makes his championship debut tomorrow.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MONAGHAN BOSS SEAMUS ‘Banty’ McEnaney has named his starting team to face Down in tomorrow’s Ulster quarter-final showdown.

Attacking duo Gary Mohan and Andrew Woods will make their championship debuts, while regular forward Conor McCarthy has been named to start at wing-back.

Throw-in at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, is 4.30pm [live on Sky Sports Arena]. The Farney county’s ladies team host Armagh in their Ulster semi-final beforehand at 2.15pm.

While Banty’s opponents, Down, are among several of the counties not to have yet shown their hand ahead of the weekend’s provincial football action, others have.

Anthony Cunningham has announced his starting 15 as Roscommon go head-to-head with Sligo for a place in the Connacht final, while Wexford manager Shane Roche has named an unchanged team for their crack at Dublin in Leinster.

Longford, Clare and Waterford have also named their respective sides, and they’re all available to view below, along with the weekend’s football fixtures.

This article will be updated with any more teams that are announced throughout the evening. 

Monaghan (v Down)

Roscommon (v Sligo)

Longford (v Westmeath)

Wexford (v Dublin)

Clare (v Limerick)

Waterford (v Tipperary)

This weekend’s football fixtures

Saturday

Connacht SFC

Sligo v Roscommon, 5pm

Leinster SFC

Westmeath v Longford, 6pm
Wexford v Dublin, 6.30pm – live on Sky Sports Arena

Munster SFC

Clare v Limerick, 6pm
Waterford v Tipperary, 7pm

Ulster SFC

Monaghan v Down, 4.30pm – live on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday

Leinster SFC

Meath v Wicklow, 2pm
Kildare v Louth, 4pm

Ulster SFC

Tyrone v Derry, 4pm – live on RTÉ 2.

Read next:

