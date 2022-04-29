Banty hands out two championship debuts in Monaghan team to face Down

MONAGHAN BOSS SEAMUS ‘Banty’ McEnaney has named his starting team to face Down in tomorrow’s Ulster quarter-final showdown.
Attacking duo Gary Mohan and Andrew Woods will make their championship debuts, while regular forward Conor McCarthy has been named to start at wing-back.
Throw-in at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, is 4.30pm [live on Sky Sports Arena]. The Farney county’s ladies team host Armagh in their Ulster semi-final beforehand at 2.15pm.
While Banty’s opponents, Down, are among several of the counties not to have yet shown their hand ahead of the weekend’s provincial football action, others have.
Anthony Cunningham has announced his starting 15 as Roscommon go head-to-head with Sligo for a place in the Connacht final, while Wexford manager Shane Roche has named an unchanged team for their crack at Dublin in Leinster.
Longford, Clare and Waterford have also named their respective sides, and they’re all available to view below, along with the weekend’s football fixtures.
This article will be updated with any more teams that are announced throughout the evening.
Monaghan (v Down)
Monaghan Senior Team News— @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) April 29, 2022
Monaghan Senior Team Manager Seamus McEnaney has handed out two championship debuts for tomorrow's @UlsterGAA Championship clash against @OfficialDownGAA @InniskeenGaa 's Andrew Woods and @truaghgaels Gary Mohan will start tomorrow in @ClonesGAA pic.twitter.com/rZoCp75FGF
Roscommon (v Sligo)
Roscommon senior football manager Anthony Cunningham has named his team to face Sligo in tomorrow’s Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-final. #RosGAA pic.twitter.com/0rAQUE8fR3— Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) April 29, 2022
Longford (v Westmeath)
The Longford football team to play Westmeath tomorrow in the Leinster Senior Football Championship in TEG Cusack Park at 6pm. No tickets will be sold at the venue. NO live streaming. Tickets can be purchased at https://t.co/rlojDVZSOS @Longford_Leader @ClubLongford @ShannonsideFM pic.twitter.com/KGex93SXmx— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) April 29, 2022
Wexford (v Dublin)
Manager Shane Roche has announced an unchanged team to take on Dublin in the @gaaleinster SFC quarter-final in @ChadwicksIE Wexford Park on Saturday evening. Tickets still available through https://t.co/a0tlNVGl9f and in the usual SuperValu and Centra stores. pic.twitter.com/P5Q77527e6— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) April 28, 2022
Clare (v Limerick)
Our starting line up and bench for Saturday night’s Munster Senior Football Quarter Final Tie vs. Limerick. Throw in at Cusack Park is at 6pm . Reiteoir - Conor Lane Corcaigh pic.twitter.com/YSNqT2lJaM— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 29, 2022
Waterford (v Tipperary)
Waterford Senior Football Team to play Tipperary in the Munster Senior Football Championship tomorrow has been named ⬇️— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 29, 2022
Best of luck to Ephie Fitzgerald, his management team and all the panel!#deiseabú ⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/B69gOdVcGz
This weekend’s football fixtures
Saturday
Connacht SFC
Sligo v Roscommon, 5pm
Leinster SFC
Westmeath v Longford, 6pm
Wexford v Dublin, 6.30pm – live on Sky Sports Arena
Munster SFC
Clare v Limerick, 6pm
Waterford v Tipperary, 7pm
Ulster SFC
Monaghan v Down, 4.30pm – live on Sky Sports Arena
Sunday
Leinster SFC
Meath v Wicklow, 2pm
Kildare v Louth, 4pm
Ulster SFC
Tyrone v Derry, 4pm – live on RTÉ 2.
