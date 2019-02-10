Galway edge Monaghan in dour spectacle to pick up second league win

Monaghan 0-11

Galway 1-09

Conor McKenna reports from Inniskeen

GALWAY OVERCAME MONAGHAN to pick up their second victory of the league, in what was in truth a poor game of football in Inniskeen.

Monaghan did not perform at all and could not cope with the blanket defence that Galway had in operation and it cost them dearly come full time.

Galway were flat in the first half but were a lot more adventurous in the second and Johnny Heaney’s 60th minute goal proved crucial.

Jack McCarron opened the scoring with a free off his left foot in the third minute to give his side an early advantage.

Galway opted to flood the defence, bringing almost every player behind the ball, which led to limited scoring opportunities for both teams.

Monaghan stretched their advantage to three points after further place ball efforts from Conor McManus and Jack McCarron, as Galway failed to register a score in the opening 20 minutes of the match.

It was Jonathan Duane who finally opened his sides account with a neat effort, but there would not be another score until the 28th minute, much to the frustration of those on view.

Monaghan's Conor McManus with Galway's Sean Kelly and Gary O'Donnell. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

It was Vinny Corey who registered his sides fourth score with a well-taken point but it was all Galway from this juncture.

Shane Walsh scored two points for Galway to reduce the deficit to a single score, but Darren Hughes replied for Monaghan with a great score after a counter attack.

Shane Walsh added the final score of the half, as his side trailed by 0-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

Walsh and McManus traded scores at the start of the second half, but three successive scores put the Tribesmen into the lead for the first time.

A 60th minute goal from Johnny Heaney after a short free gave Galway a 1-9 to 0-7 lead with ten minutes to play.

Galway did not score again though as Monaghan came back with four points of their own, but it was to no avail as Kevin Walsh’s side held on for a one point win.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-4 (3f), Jack McCarron(2f), Darren Hughes and Rory Beggan (2f) 0-2 each, Vinny Corey 0-1,

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-6 (3f), J Heaney 1-0, Padraig Cunningham, Michael Daly and Jonathan Duane 0-1 each.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

17. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)

6. Barry Kerr (Cremartin)

7. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

12. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

14. Jack McCarron (Currin)

13. Shane Carey (Scotstown)

11. Dermot Malone (Castleblaney)

5. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

24. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Subs:

9. Neil McAdam (Monaghan Harps) for Kelly (8)

23. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown) for McCarron (41)

18. Dessie Mone (Clontibret) for McAdam (53)

20. Owen Duffy (Latton) for McAnespie (58)

25. David Garland (Monaghan Harps) for Duffy (61)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Bothar na Tra/Cnoc na Cathrach)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

12. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

4. David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

23. John Daly (An Creagan/Magh Locha)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9.. Kieran Duggan (Annaghdown)

7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

3. Jonathan Duane (Naomh Seamus)

11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

15. Antoine O Laoi (An Spideal)

13. Padraig Cunningham (Headford)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Subs:

20. Danny Cummins (Baile Clar na Gaillimhe) for Cunningham (58)

22. Michael Daly (An Creagan/Magh Locha) for Cooke (58)

25. Barry McHugh (An Creagan/Mach Locha) for Duane (60)

14.Cein Darcy (Cathair Loisgreain) for O Laoi (70)

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: