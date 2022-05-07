Monaghan hurlers forefit two Lory Meagher victories

THE MONAGHAN SENIOR hurlers have forefitted two victories in their Lory Meagher Cup campaign as they were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

An investigation by the CCCC found that Monaghan had played an ineligible player in victories over Cavan and Louth, and the county have accepted the punishment. As a result, they lose the four points they had accrued with victories, but two points have not been awarded to Cavan and Louth respectively. Instead, the league table has been adjusted as if the games never have and never will happen.

Scoring difference is cancelled too.

Hence in the event of Monaghan and Louth or Monaghan and Cavan finishing in second place and tied on equal points with each other only, a play-off will be required to see who progresses to the final. In all other circumstances, scoring difference will be the basis of the difference.

