This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan suffer big blow as ace forward McCarron is ruled out for the year

The 28-year-old won’t play again until 2021 after suffering a knee injury while on club duty.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,478 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5193628
Monaghan forward Jack McCarron.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Monaghan forward Jack McCarron.
Monaghan forward Jack McCarron.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MONAGHAN WILL HAVE to plan without key forward Jack McCarron for their 2020 campaign.

Farney boss Seamus McEnaney has confirmed that the 28-year-old won’t play again until next year after suffering a knee injury while on club duty with Currin. 

“I’m very disappointed for him,” McEnaney told the official GAA website. “Through the National Football League early on in the spring before the lockdown he was going really well for us. He was going really well in the games he played in and he was going really well in training before the Kerry match.

“Genuinely I’m very disappointed for the lad. He puts in such a huge effort, he lives his life around football and football is his life. It is a setback, but as I said to him the morning after he got a bit of work done, his recovery starts now and we will get him ready for next spring.”

McCarron made four Allianz League Division 1 appearances for Monaghan earlier this year, contributing a total of 0-9 to a campaign that has included wins over Tyrone and Mayo.

Monaghan are due to begin their Ulster Championship bid with a preliminary-round clash with Cavan on the weekend of 31 October/1 November.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie