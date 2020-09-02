Monaghan suffer big blow as ace forward McCarron is ruled out for the year

MONAGHAN WILL HAVE to plan without key forward Jack McCarron for their 2020 campaign.

Farney boss Seamus McEnaney has confirmed that the 28-year-old won’t play again until next year after suffering a knee injury while on club duty with Currin.

“I’m very disappointed for him,” McEnaney told the official GAA website. “Through the National Football League early on in the spring before the lockdown he was going really well for us. He was going really well in the games he played in and he was going really well in training before the Kerry match.

“Genuinely I’m very disappointed for the lad. He puts in such a huge effort, he lives his life around football and football is his life. It is a setback, but as I said to him the morning after he got a bit of work done, his recovery starts now and we will get him ready for next spring.”

McCarron made four Allianz League Division 1 appearances for Monaghan earlier this year, contributing a total of 0-9 to a campaign that has included wins over Tyrone and Mayo.

Monaghan are due to begin their Ulster Championship bid with a preliminary-round clash with Cavan on the weekend of 31 October/1 November.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!