This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan make two changes for Croke Park clash with Dublin

The teams will meet tomorrow at Croke Park in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

By Paul Dollery Friday 7 Feb 2020, 11:44 AM
1 hour ago 859 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4996538
Kieran Hughes misses out for Monaghan tomorrow following his red card against Tyrone last weekend.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Kieran Hughes misses out for Monaghan tomorrow following his red card against Tyrone last weekend.
Kieran Hughes misses out for Monaghan tomorrow following his red card against Tyrone last weekend.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

MONAGHAN SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Seamus McEnaney has unveiled his starting line-up for tomorrow evening’s clash with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

The sides will meet at Croke Park in Division One of the Allianz Football League (7pm).

McEnaney has made two adjustments to the team that started last weekend’s impressive 1-12 to 0-11 victory over Tyrone in Castleblayney.

Having been sent off during the win against their Ulster rivals, Monaghan will have to do without Kieran Hughes tomorrow. Jack McCarron is the other player who drops out.

They’re replaced by Christopher McGuinness and Drew Wylie. McGuinness is named to start at full-forward, while Wylie is selected at corner-back. Dessie Ward subsequently swaps defence for attack.

Monaghan (v Dublin)

1. Rory Beggan

2. Drew Wylie
3. Conor Boyle
4. Kieran Duffy

5. Karl O’Connell
6. Ryan Wylie
7. Micheal Bannigan

8. Darren Hughes
9. Niall Kearns

10. Ryan McAnespie
11. Conor McCarthy
12. Dessie Ward

13. Dermot Malone
14. Christopher McGuinness
15. Conor McManus

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie