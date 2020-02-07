Monaghan make two changes for Croke Park clash with Dublin

Kieran Hughes misses out for Monaghan tomorrow following his red card against Tyrone last weekend.

MONAGHAN SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Seamus McEnaney has unveiled his starting line-up for tomorrow evening’s clash with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

The sides will meet at Croke Park in Division One of the Allianz Football League (7pm).

McEnaney has made two adjustments to the team that started last weekend’s impressive 1-12 to 0-11 victory over Tyrone in Castleblayney.

Having been sent off during the win against their Ulster rivals, Monaghan will have to do without Kieran Hughes tomorrow. Jack McCarron is the other player who drops out.

They’re replaced by Christopher McGuinness and Drew Wylie. McGuinness is named to start at full-forward, while Wylie is selected at corner-back. Dessie Ward subsequently swaps defence for attack.

Monaghan (v Dublin)

1. Rory Beggan

2. Drew Wylie

3. Conor Boyle

4. Kieran Duffy

5. Karl O’Connell

6. Ryan Wylie

7. Micheal Bannigan

8. Darren Hughes

9. Niall Kearns

10. Ryan McAnespie

11. Conor McCarthy

12. Dessie Ward

13. Dermot Malone

14. Christopher McGuinness

15. Conor McManus

