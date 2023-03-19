Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Rory Gallagher with his Derry side (file pic).
# GAA
High-flying Derry seal promotion as Tyrone beat 13-man Monaghan in basement battle
Rory Gallagher’s side were 10-point winners over Clare.
2.1k
0
1 hour ago

Results – Allianz Football League

Division 1

  • Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 2-15

Division 2

  • Derry 0-14 Clare 0-4

*****

DERRY HAVE SECURED promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League after a commanding 10-point win over Clare at Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s men — the only team with a 100% record across the four football divisions — led 0-9 to 0-0 at half time, and finished up 0-14 to 0-4 winners.

Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-5 (1f) for Derry, while the Oak Leaf county had a spread of eight scorers. Ethan Doherty also excelled, kicking 0-3.

With relegation looming, Clare now need Limerick to beat Kildare later this afternoon to have a chance of staying up.

Similarly, in-danger Monaghan will be keeping a close eye on Donegal’s meeting with Mayo after falling to a 2-15 to 0-13 defeat to Tyrone in Clones.

The Red Hand took another big step in their quest for Division 1 survival and piled more pressure on Vinnie Corey’s Monaghan, who played with 13 men from the 45th minute.

Killian Lavelle was shown a red card; the Farney already without Jack McCarron who was dismissed after seeing yellow and black.

Level in the table on four points a-piece at the outset, this was a key basement battle.

Cormac Quinn and Peter Harte (penalty) bagged Tyrone’s goals in the first half, the score 2-5 to 0-8 at half time. Harte finished with 1-1, Darren McCurry also contributed four points — two frees, two from play — and Darragh Canavan hit 0-3.

Just one of Monaghan’s 13 points came from play. Michéal Bannigan and Conor McManus clipped four frees a-piece, while Kieran Duffy scored their sole offering from open play. 

They need to win in Mayo next week and hope Tyrone to beat Armagh to avoid the drop.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     