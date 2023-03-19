High-flying Derry seal promotion as Tyrone beat 13-man Monaghan in basement battle

Results – Allianz Football League

Division 1

Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 2-15

Division 2

Derry 0-14 Clare 0-4

DERRY HAVE SECURED promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League after a commanding 10-point win over Clare at Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s men — the only team with a 100% record across the four football divisions — led 0-9 to 0-0 at half time, and finished up 0-14 to 0-4 winners.

Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-5 (1f) for Derry, while the Oak Leaf county had a spread of eight scorers. Ethan Doherty also excelled, kicking 0-3.

With relegation looming, Clare now need Limerick to beat Kildare later this afternoon to have a chance of staying up.

Victory in Owenbeg 👏



Derry are promoted 🇦🇹

Similarly, in-danger Monaghan will be keeping a close eye on Donegal’s meeting with Mayo after falling to a 2-15 to 0-13 defeat to Tyrone in Clones.

The Red Hand took another big step in their quest for Division 1 survival and piled more pressure on Vinnie Corey’s Monaghan, who played with 13 men from the 45th minute.

Killian Lavelle was shown a red card; the Farney already without Jack McCarron who was dismissed after seeing yellow and black.

Level in the table on four points a-piece at the outset, this was a key basement battle.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Monaghan v Tyrone in the Allianz Football League here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/rBrcATCSAm — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 19, 2023

Cormac Quinn and Peter Harte (penalty) bagged Tyrone’s goals in the first half, the score 2-5 to 0-8 at half time. Harte finished with 1-1, Darren McCurry also contributed four points — two frees, two from play — and Darragh Canavan hit 0-3.

Just one of Monaghan’s 13 points came from play. Michéal Bannigan and Conor McManus clipped four frees a-piece, while Kieran Duffy scored their sole offering from open play.

They need to win in Mayo next week and hope Tyrone to beat Armagh to avoid the drop.

