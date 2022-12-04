Mark O'Dwyer is Monaleen's man of the moment as they take Munster crown

Monaleen (Limerick) 1-22

Roscrea (Tipperary) 0-18

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

AN EXHIBITION OF point-shooting from Mark O’Dwyer and a relentless second-half performance saw Monaleen shock Roscrea to become the first Limerick club to win the Munster Intermediate Hurling title in 11 years.

O’Dwyer, as if inspired by wearing a Limerick jersey due to a colour clash, hit 0-15 from all angles and distances, four from play. He was the difference-maker as Monaleen went from spraying seven shots wide in the first 12 minutes to only hitting one wide in the subsequent 37 minutes, in which time they struck 0-19.

Roscrea pulled the gap back from eight to five points but Jamie Power made a super save from Alan Tynan with the Tipperary champions’ best chance of a revival. Then, in the 59th minute, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave won possession in the corner and, robbed of his hurley, kicked the sliotar to Ed Doyle who finished to the net.

Monaleen, managed by former Tipperary hurler Eoin Brislane, led by the minimum at the break, 0-11 to 0-10, after a half that was level eight times.

O’Dwyer had an early shot at goal saved by Daryl Ryan and there were only four points, split two apiece, compared to 12 wides (7-5 to Monaleen) in the opening 14 minutes. From there on, it was as if a fog lifted from around the Páirc Uí Rinn goalposts.

The sides shared 12 points over the next 10 minutes without a single wide, with O’Dwyer the standout shooter. La Touche Cosgrave and Luke Murphy did much of the set-up work, with Murphy assisting six points across the hour.

They were able to drop captain Lorcan Lyons to protect their full-back line without ever seeming short of numbers anywhere else on the field, although Evan Fitzpatrick was able to pick off three points from wing-forward.

But, unlike Monaleen, Roscrea were unable to tidy up their shooting and will be frustrated by the concession of a handful of technical fouls when in possession. With O’Dwyer in such form, that was their cardinal sin.

Scorers for Monaleen: Mark O’Dwyer 0-15 (11f), Ed Doyle 1-1, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-2, Ronan Lyons 0-1, Joseph Fitzgerald 0-1, Lochlann McHale 0-1, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave 0-1.

Scorers for Roscrea: Luke Cashin 0-11 (9f), Evan Fitzpatrick 0-3, Conor Sheedy 0-3, Sam Conlon 0-1.

Monaleen

1. Jamie Power

18. Simon Griffin

3. Bryan Canny

4. Jamie Porter

6. Lorcan Lyons (captain)

7. Ronan Lyons

2. Leo Morrison,

9. Lochlann McHale

8. Joseph Fitzgerald

10. Dan Power

11. Mark O’Dwyer

19. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh

14. Ed Doyle

15. Luke Murphy

Subs:

24. David Moloney for D Power (45)

5. Darren Golden O’Mahony for La Touche Cosgrave (60+2)

20. Ben Hayes for Ó Dálaigh (60+3)

22. Eoghan O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer (60+4)

Roscrea

1. Daryl Ryan

4. James Synnott

3. Keith McMahon

2. Shane Davis

7. Darragh Tynan

6. Darren O’Connor

5. Michael Campion

10. Alan Tynan

8. Dan Ryan

13. Conor Sheedy (joint-captain)

14. Shane Fletcher (joint-captain)

12. Evan Fitzpatrick

23. Kenny Lee

24. Sam Conlon

11. Luke Cashin

Subs:

17. Aidan Booth for Davis (30-ht, blood)

15. Conor Dooley for Lee (42)

17. Aidan Booth for Synnott (42)

9. Jason Fitzpatrick for Campion (51-52, blood)

9. Jason Fitzpatrick for Conlon (54)

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork).