Do you agree with Neville and Carragher's teams of the season so far?

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has just nudged past its halfway stage, which has afforded Monday Night Football duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher the opportunity to pick their teams of the season so far.

In a rare outbreak of relative consensus, they agreed on eight of their starting XI, including all of the back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool are included in both teams, as are William Saliba of Arsenal and Destiny Udogie of Tottenham.

Advertisement

Declan Rice is picked in both teams, as are the attacking trio of Mo Salah, Jarrod Bowen and Son.

From there, both disagreed. Neville’s team is a 4-2-3-1, with Rodri included alongside Rice in midfield and Erling Haaland completing a heavy-duty front-line.

Carragher picked a 4-3-3, with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Cole Palmer of Chelsea playing in his midfield along with Rice.

Carragher picked Vicario of Spurs in goal, while Neville went with Alisson of Liverpool.

Second-placed Aston Villa have precisely zero representation in either team. Neville did say he came close to including midfielder Douglas Luiz, while Carragher said his team would be coached by Unai Emery.

Gary Neville XI

Jamie Carragher XI