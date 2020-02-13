This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Monster' Inoue to make US debut in unification clash with fellow three-weight world champion

The Japanese star will face Johnriel Casemiro of the Philippines at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, on 25 April.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,430 Views 1 Comment
POUND-FOR-POUND contender Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue will make his US debut on 25 April when he faces fellow three-weight world champion Johnriel Casemiro in a bantamweight unification clash at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas.

It will be rising star Inoue’s first fight since signing a promotional deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank, and also a first since his victorious Ring Magazine Fight of the Year with future Hall-of-Famer Nonito Donaire in last year’s World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final.

Japan’s Inoue [19-0, 16KOs] holds the WBA and IBF titles at 118 pounds, while Filipino Casemiro [29-4, 20KOs] is currently the WBO beltholder at the weight.

Inoue, 26, won his first title in only his sixth pro fight, knocking out Adrian Hernandez to win the WBC light-flyweight crown. He is 14-0 in world-title bouts with 12 of those wins quick. Casemiro, meanwhile, is 7-0(4KOs) in fights where global honours were on the line.

“The Monster is coming to Las Vegas and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He is a generational talent, a fierce competitor who is ready to take the United States by storm. Casimero is a seasoned champion, and Inoue knows he’s in for a firefight at Mandalay Bay.”

Inoue said: “It is a tremendous honour and a dream come true to headline a card in Las Vegas against a great fighter like Casimero. It is my goal to be the undisputed bantamweight king, and I am coming to America to put on a great fight for the fans.”

Added Casemiro: “This is my dream fight. I have travelled the world and fought in 10 countries. I’ve won world titles at 108, 112 and 118 pounds. But ever since I saw my hero and fellow countryman, Senator Manny Pacquiao, fight in Las Vegas, that has been my dream. To everyone who thinks I am the underdog on 25 April, I will shock the world and show the fans who the real ‘Monster’ is in the ring.”

