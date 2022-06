Anthony Bouthier of Montpellier celebrates his try during the French championship Top 14.

MONTPELLIER BEAT Castres 29-10 on Friday to claim their maiden French Top 14 title in a re-run of the 2018 final.

Philippe Saint-Andre’s side dominated from the off and scored three tries in the opening 13 minutes to set themselves up for a historic victory and gain revenge against the five-time winners in Paris.

