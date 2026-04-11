Montpellier trip is the biggest ask of Connacht's impressive run

Montpellier v Connacht

Septeo Stadium, Montpellier

Saturday 11 April, 12.30pm Irish time

Where can we watch it?

This Challenge Cup quarter-final is live on Premier Sports 1.

Coverage starts at 12pm.

What’s the team news?

Connacht boss Stuart Lancaster has made four changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s impressive Round of 16 win over the Sharks in Galway.

Out-half Josh Ioane, hooker Dave Heffernan, and wing Shane Jennings are ruled out due to injuries, so Seán Naughton, Dylan Tierney-Martin, and Shayne Bolton come into Connacht’s starting XV.

Naughton shone off the bench after replacing Ioane early on last weekend, while Tierney-Martin also helped them home against the Sharks. Ireland-capped wing Bolton is just back from a quad injury that has kept him out since December.

The only non-injury-related change sees Paul Boyle come in at number eight, with Connacht captain Cian Prendergast moving to blindside flanker on his 100th appearance for the province.

As for Montpellier, they have gone with a full-strength team for this afternoon’s clash.

Joan Caudullo’s men have been taking this competition seriously, winning every game so far. For this quarter-final, they have even brought in some key players who haven’t had a central role in the Challenge Cup until now.

Ali Price, Tom Banks, and Billy Vunipola all come into the starting XV.

MONTPELLIER: Tom Banks; Donovan Taofifenua, Auguste Cadot, Lennox Anyanwu, Jon Echegaray; Domingo Miotti, Ali Price; Baptiste Erdocio, Christopher Tolofua, Mohamed Haouas; Florian Verhaeghe, Tyler Duguid; Yacouba Camara, Alex Becognee, Billy Vunipola (captain).

Replacements: Lyam Akrab, Enzo Forletta, Valentin Welsch, Marco Tauleigne, Lenni Nouchi, Melvyn Rates, Thomas Vincent, Arthur Vincent.

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CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Shayne Bolton, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Chay Mullins; Seán Naughton, Matthew Devine; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo; Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (captain), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Sean O’Brien, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, John Devine.

Referee: Christophe Ridley [RFU].

Montpellier scrum-half Ali Price. Dave Winter / INPHO Dave Winter / INPHO / INPHO

How’s the form?

Connacht are on a six-game winning streak, which includes last weekend’s 29-12 win over the Sharks of South Africa in the Round of 16.

Before that, Lancaster’s side beat Zebre, Glasgow, Scarlets, Ulster, and the Ospreys in the URC.

With their defence improving and their attack remaining a real threat, Connacht have been playing some lovely rugby. Yet this trip to a motivated Montpellier looks like a different challenge.

Montpellier took fellow Top 14 side Perpignan apart on a 53-13 scoreline in the Round of 16 last weekend, having registered four bonus-point wins from four pool-stage games against Black Lion, Zebre, Connacht, and the Ospreys.

That pool clash between the sides in January saw Montpellier rest key players, but they still sickened the Irish province as they overcame a 17-point Connacht lead in the last 14 minutes of the game.

Montpellier are going well in the Top 14 this season. They sit fifth after 20 of 26 regular-season games. Their recent form includes home hammerings of Stade Français and Racing 92, as well as important wins away to La Rochelle and Clermont.

What’s next?

The winner of this quarter-final will play either Zebre or the Dragons in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on the weekend of 1/2/3 May.

Montpellier were the number one seeds after the pool stages, so they would be at home against either Zebre or the Dragons.

If Connacht win today, they would be away to Zebre or at home against the Dragons in the semi-finals.

Zebre host the Dragons at 8pm Irish time this evening [Premier Sports 1].