More controversy in England camp as 3 players reportedly breach coronavirus regulations

TAMMY ABRAHAM, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty has been delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach of coronavirus regulations.

The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in a video published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people – breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturday evening.

As a result the three men did no join up with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park on Monday while the Football Association collects more information.

That makes the trio seemingly unlikely to be involved in Thursday’s friendly against Wales at Wembley.

Southgate, whose side also face Belgium and Denmark in the next nine days, will be tearing his hair out after another episode of players breaking coronavirus rules.

The boss had warned his players to be on their best behaviour when he had to drop Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after they were sent home for breaching protocols while with the England squad in Iceland last month.

A statement from the FA read: “England men’s senior squad has assembled at St George’s Park ahead of the forthcoming fixtures against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

“However, as a precaution to understand if there is any risk to the wider group, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will be delayed.

“This is to allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend.”

Sancho later apologised for his actions, saying he takes full responsibility.

The Borussia Dortmund winger posted on his Instagram story: “I would like to apologise for breaking the government guidelines and although I was unaware upon arriving of the numbers attending, I take full responsibility for my actions.

“I will make sure moving forward that I learn from this.”

Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the squad due to injury and will miss all three games.

The Manchester City forward picked up a problem during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds – a game in which he gave his side the lead.

Chelsea defender Reece James has earned his maiden call-up to the squad, having earned a promotion from the under-21s.

The Three Lions face Wales in a friendly on Thursday before UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium on Sunday and Denmark on Wednesday.