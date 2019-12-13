This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More good news for Liverpool as James Milner commits

On the same day they handed manager Jurgen Klopp a contract extension, the Reds have also given a new deal to their vice-captain.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 7:48 PM
11 minutes ago 483 Views 2 Comments
James Milner celebrates scoring against Leicester City
JAMES MILNER has extended his contract with Liverpool to prolong his stay at the club beyond the end of this season.

Liverpool have not announced the exact length of the agreement but it is reported to be a two-and-a-half year deal.

The fresh terms for vice-captain Milner came on the same day the club renewed manager Jurgen Klopp’s contract until 2024.

Milner, who turns 34 in January, joined the European champions in 2015 on a free transfer from Manchester City and came off the bench in their Champions League final win over Tottenham last season.

His previous deal with Premier League leaders Liverpool was due to expire at the end of the season but he will now remain part of Klopp’s squad going forward.

I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four and a half years now,” Milner said. “It has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing.”

The fresh terms for Milner capped a productive day for the Reds – who begin their Club World Cup campaign next week – after Klopp’s long-term extension.

“Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!” he joked.

Milner added: “We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can.

“Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team. I enjoy being part of this football club and hopefully we can keep improving.”

Milner has played 198 games for Liverpool, 21 of those appearances coming this season.

Obviously winning a trophy last year, it’s easy to sit back or take your foot off the gas, and we’ve gone the other way,” said Milner.

“You can see the drive in the squad to keep pushing and to try to play at the intensity that we play at every couple of days, which we are at the moment.

“We’ll keep striving to keep improving and getting success for this club.”

