More injury woe for Arsenal's £25 million man

ARSENAL SUFFERED an injury blow when defender Kieran Tierney was forced off with what looked like a shoulder problem during the first half of Monday night’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Scotland international appeared to suffer the injury after colliding with Michail Antonio while defending a West Ham free-kick.

He was replaced by Sead Kolasinac, who was only promoted to the bench half an hour before kick-off when Hector Bellerin suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Tierney was making just his ninth start of the season after struggling with a number injuries since his £25 million move from Celtic in the summer.

The 22-year-old arrived still recovering from a hip injury that required surgery over the summer, meaning he was unable to make his debut until late September.

Ljungberg gave an injury update on both Tierney and Bellerin afterwards.

“Bellerin felt his hamstring in the warm-up so we took him off and it was a straight swap with Maitland-Niles,” he said.

Tierney is something with his shoulder but don’t know exactly what it is.

“He’s going to hospital to check what it is.”

