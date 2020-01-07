This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More injury woe for Tottenham

Moussa Sissoko has had an operation on a damaged knee ligament and is not likely to return to action before April.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 5:56 PM
14 minutes ago 459 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4956918
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.
TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER Moussa Sissoko is expected to be out for at least three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The France international suffered medial collateral ligament damage in the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Southampton on 1 January and missed the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Middlesbrough last Sunday.

Spurs expect the 30-year-old to be unable to resume training until the beginning of April.

“Following a clinical assessment and scans, Moussa Sissoko has today (Tuesday) undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The France international sustained the injury in our fixture against Southampton, resulting in him missing our recent FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

Our medical staff will monitor Moussa’s recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April.”

Sissoko has made 26 appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season, scoring in the league wins over Bournemouth and Burnley.

His injury could make him a doubt for Didier Deschamps’ France squad for Euro 2020, with the world champions beginning their campaign against Germany in Munich on 16 June.

The loss of Sissoko could also impact Spurs’ plans during the January transfer window, with three other midfielders linked to moves away from north London.

Christian Eriksen is reportedly a target for Inter, while Harry Winks is said to be of interest to Manchester City and Manchester United and Victor Wanyama had been expected to leave after making just four appearances all season.

However, head coach Jose Mourinho could be reticent to let too many midfielders leave while Sissoko is unavailable, unless at least one replacement can be brought in.

