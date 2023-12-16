Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Frustration

More woe for Man City after 95th-minute drama

Elsewhere, there were wins for Chelsea and Newcastle.
30 minutes ago

MAN CITY were left frustrated, as two late goals earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw with the reigning champions.

Elsewhere, Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0, while Newcastle earned a routine 3-0 victory over Fulham.

More to follow

