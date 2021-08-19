Membership : Access or Sign Up
League One move for former Ireland U21 and Waterford striker

Courtney Duffus has been signed on a two-year deal by newly-promoted Morecambe.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 1:20 PM
Courtney Duffus celebrates after scoring for Ireland against Serbia in a 2017 European U21 Championship qualifier.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

FORMER WATERFORD STAR Courtney Duffus is on the move in England, with the striker unveiled as a Morecambe player today on a two-year deal.

Duffus makes the switch to the newly-promoted League One outfit for an undisclosed fee from National League side Bromley, who he joined last season from Yeovil Town.

“I am delighted to be joining Morecambe,” he said. “They are a club who have a lot of ambition and I want to play a part in the club’s history.

“This is the club’s first season in League One and they have already made a positive start to the campaign. Drawing against Ipswich Town on the opening day just shows how far the team has come in such a short period of time.

“After speaking to the gaffer I knew that this was the perfect club for me. I would like to thank Bromley for all their help since I joined them back in January and wish them the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Although born in England, Duffus is eligible via his mother to represent the Republic of Ireland and has been capped up to U21 level. 

The 25-year-old, who came through the ranks at Everton, spent the 2018 season in the League of Ireland, when he scored 11 times for Waterford while on loan from Oldham Athletic.

“Getting Courtney’s transfer over the line is a great piece of business for us,” said Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson, who saw his side eliminate Blackburn Rovers from the Carabao Cup last week.

“I have watched him over a number of games recently and I have been impressed with what I have seen. He is an exciting forward with a lot of pace that can cause defenders problems.”

Duffus joins an Irish contingent at Morecambe that already includes Ryan Delaney, Anthony O’Connor and Shane McLoughlin.

Paul Dollery
