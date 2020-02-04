Celtic call for probe and Sky Sports pull Morelos interview amid translation 'inconsistencies'

SKY SPORTS HAVE pulled an interview with Alfredo Morelos from their platforms after it emerged its accompanying English subtitles deviate wildly from the words spoken by the Rangers striker in his native Spanish.

In the subtitles, the Colombian was quoted as accusing Celtic supporters of racially abusing him as he left the field following his Old Frim red card at Parkhead in December. However, Spanish-language speakers have since pointed out that what Morelos actually said scarcely resembles the English translation provided by the broadcaster.

A full 1,000-word English transcript of the interview, and the corresponding video in which Morelos speaks only Spanish, were published on Monday morning.

Clips released on social media garnered significant traction considering the nature of the allegations transcribed within them, and the supposed quotes were relayed in several British newspapers, but it soon emerged that the 23-year-old had, in fact, not accused Celtic fans of subjecting him to racist abuse.

Indeed, the English transcript of the entire interview, which has also been taken offline by Sky, appears to take considerable creative licence when compared to a direct translation of Morelos’ words.

Morelos is sent off at Parkhead. Source: Jeff Holmes

Regarding the purported accusations against Celtic fans, the subtitles in Sky’s interview read: “In the match against Celtic we were winning in added time. I fell down. Whether that is simulation or not is up to the referee.

“Afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd screaming at me. They were saying offensive and racist words.”

However, Morelos, seeming to make reference to his throat-slash gesture towards the home support after his sending off, actually said: “Against Celtic, we were winning 2-0. I don’t know if I fell or whatever but I wasn’t trying to win a penalty.

“The referee decided to send me off. That’s fine, that’s his decision.

“But the gesture I made wasn’t racist.”

Despite never once mentioning Celtic in the interview, every article has taken the inaccurate translation and lead with ‘Morelos slams racist Celtic’.



The racist incidents are serious and it needs to be reported but this is a complete distortion of what was said or intended. pic.twitter.com/CIQOW23Zwg — Simon Edwards (@SimonEdwardsSAF) February 4, 2020

Directly translated, Morelos did say that he had been subjected to racist abuse during his time in Scotland, referring specifically to an incident surrounding a fixture with Aberdeen. However, he never mentions Celtic beyond his red card at Parkhead.

Celtic released a statement on Tuesday calling for an investigation by Sky Sports into their interview process, citing “inconsistencies between the words spoken during the interview broadcast and the subtitles used” by the broadcaster.

“Celtic Football Club has today asked Sky Sports to conduct an investigation into an interview broadcast yesterday, which accused Celtic supporters of racist behaviour,” read the statement.

“Translations provided to Celtic Football Club have shown inconsistencies between the words spoken during the interview broadcast and the subtitles used by Sky Sports.

In particular, and most concerning, while the broadcaster used the following subtitle on screen: “Afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd screaming at me. They were saying offensive and racist words.” Mr Morelos does not use these words anywhere within the extended interview which has been broadcast across Sky’s platforms.

“Celtic FC has asked Sky Sports to clarify their position on this matter.

“Celtic, a club open to all since its inception, abhors racism. Our consistent stance is that wherever racism exists it should be tackled head on. Celtic will always investigate any report of racist behaviour and take appropriate action. This is a standard which all clubs should meet.

Celtic needs no encouragement to pursue racism, particularly as players and management at the club have suffered abuse persistently over the years. The seriousness of such cases has been confirmed with the prosecution and criminal convictions of some of the perpetrators.

“Celtic is proud of the wonderful reputation earned by its supporters over many years in many countries and at home. The club owes it to them to act in a responsible, dignified and professional manner and to treat racism with the seriousness it deserves.”

A Sky Sports spokesperson told The Daily Record in Scotland: “We are aware of concerns raised about the content of the interview with Alfredo Morelos, while we are checking those we have removed the material from all our platforms.”