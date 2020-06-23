This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schneiderlin departs Everton to join Patrick Vieira's Nice

The 30-year-old midfielder has been with the Toffees since arriving from Manchester United in 2017.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,175 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5130671
Schneiderlin had one year left on his Everton contract.
Image: Nick Potts
Schneiderlin had one year left on his Everton contract.
Schneiderlin had one year left on his Everton contract.
Image: Nick Potts

MORGAN SCHNEIDERLIN HAS joined Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced today.

The 30-year-old midfielder, capped 15 times by France, scored once in 88 appearances for Everton after his move from Manchester United in 2017.

Schneiderlin failed to replicate the form he showed for his first English club Southampton either at Manchester United or at Everton.

He had just over a year remaining on his contract.

“Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a transfer to French club Nice for an undisclosed fee,” read the Everton statement.

Nice said on their website the fee would be between €2-4 million and said his 200 plus games in the Premier League and his appearances for France at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Euros would bring them much-needed experience.

“Finding a good player is one thing, but finding one with this kind of mentality is difficult to do. He will be our major signing of the cose season,” Nice director Julien Fournier said.

Nice are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira and finished fifth in Ligue 1 in 2019/20.

The club is owned by British chemicals magnate Jim Ratcliffe, who runs the Ineos empire of companies which sponsors the world’s richest cycling team.

Schneiderlin joined Everton from Manchester United in a £24m (€26.5m) deal in January 2017 but struggled for form, making only 18 appearances this season before suffering a knee injury in February which required surgery.

 © – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie