This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moroccan star leaves Real Madrid in €40 million deal

Full-back Achraf Hakimi has joined Inter.

By AFP Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,826 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5140325
Achraf Hakimi (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Achraf Hakimi (file pic).
Achraf Hakimi (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

INTER MILAN have signed full-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

Inter will pay Madrid €40 million for Hakimi, with a further €5 million due in variables, according to reports in Italy.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Antonio Conte’s side.

Hakimi joined Madrid’s youth set-up in 2006 but struggled to establish himself in the first team and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

He impressed in Germany but Zinedine Zidane was not convinced Hakimi could dislodge current Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

“Achraf Hakimi is officially an Inter player,” read a statement from Inter Milan. “The Moroccan, who was born in 1998, has joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and has signed a contract which will last until 30 June 2025.”

“Real Madrid and Inter Milan have agreed to transfer Achraf Hakimi,” read a Madrid statement.

“The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase.”

Hakimi, who can also play as a winger, scored nine goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie