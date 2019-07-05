Morocco beaten on penalties in huge AFCON shock

HAKIM ZIYECH’S MISSED spot-kick at the end of normal time proved costly as Morocco suffered a shock penalty-shootout defeat to Benin in Friday’s action-packed opening Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie.

Much-fancied Morocco won all three of their group matches by a 1-0 scoreline and were overwhelming favourites to overcome a Benin side that progressed with three successive draws, and were knockout round debutants.

But Ziyech missed a penalty six minutes into added time after Youssef En-Nesyri had scored late on to cancel out Moise Adilehou’s opener against the run of play.

And despite having Khaled Adenon sent off in extra time, Benin came out on top in the shoot-out, with Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri the players to miss.

Benin’s first-ever AFCON quarter-final will be against either Senegal or Uganda.