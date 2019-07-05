This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Morocco beaten on penalties in huge AFCON shock

Hakim Ziyech missed a penalty in normal time as one of the favourites were knocked out by Benin.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jul 2019, 8:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,568 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4713002
Hakim Ziyech reacts to his missed penalty.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Hakim Ziyech reacts to his missed penalty.
Hakim Ziyech reacts to his missed penalty.
Image: DPA/PA Images

HAKIM ZIYECH’S MISSED spot-kick at the end of normal time proved costly as Morocco suffered a shock penalty-shootout defeat to Benin in Friday’s action-packed opening Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie.

Much-fancied Morocco won all three of their group matches by a 1-0 scoreline and were overwhelming favourites to overcome a Benin side that progressed with three successive draws, and were knockout round debutants.

But Ziyech missed a penalty six minutes into added time after Youssef En-Nesyri had scored late on to cancel out Moise Adilehou’s opener against the run of play.

And despite having Khaled Adenon sent off in extra time, Benin came out on top in the shoot-out, with Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri the players to miss.

Benin’s first-ever AFCON quarter-final will be against either Senegal or Uganda.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie