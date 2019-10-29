This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mount Juliet will host the Irish Open for the first time in 25 years

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Kilkenny has been confirmed as the venue for the 2020 tournament.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 11:40 AM
By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 11:40 AM
https://the42.ie/4870530
Jon Rahm with the trophy following his victory in the 2019 Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE IRISH OPEN will return to Mount Juliet in Kilkenny next year for the first time since 1995.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed par-72 course was today confirmed as the venue for the 2020 tournament, which is scheduled for 28-31 May. 

“We are thrilled to bring the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to Mount Juliet Estate, a venue which boasts a world-class golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, and a history of hosting prestigious tournaments,” said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

“Our second Rolex Series event of the 2020 season is sure to be another spectacular occasion, following the success of last year’s edition at Lahinch, which epitomised the growth of this tournament since Dubai Duty Free came on board as title sponsors in 2015.”

Mount Juliet was previously the venue for three consecutive Irish Opens — 1993, 1994 and 1995 — when there were wins for Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance respectively.

The parkland course also hosted the WGC-American Express Championship in 2002 and 2004. Tiger Woods was victorious in ’02 at the expense of Retief Goosen – who shares the Mount Juliet course record with Sergio Garcia – by one stroke, while Ernie Els claimed the ’04 edition, overcoming Thomas Bjørn by one shot.

Spain’s Jon Rahm is the reigning Irish Open champion after he regained the title at Lahinch in July courtesy of a stunning final round of 62.

Keith Pelley added: “After an incredible year for golf on the island of Ireland in 2019, which included our announcement of the return of The Ryder Cup to Irish soil in 2026, we look forward to the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open kicking off another spectacular summer of success for Irish golf fans.”

Tickets for the 2020 Irish Open are now available here

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

