BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 18 February 2021
Advertisement

Mourinho backs 'amazing' Spurs goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris has been at fault for a number of goals lately.

By AFP Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 9:54 AM
54 minutes ago 893 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5358012
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (file pic).
Image: PA
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (file pic).
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (file pic).
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR manager Jose Mourinho said goalkeeper Hugo Lloris still has “all my trust and confidence” despite a number of costly errors in recent matches.

The France captain enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign as Spurs rose to the top of the Premier League but has been at fault for a number of goals lately, including two in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Mourinho said the 34-year-old remained one of the best goalkeepers in the world, comparing his errors with those of Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

“For me Alisson is one of the top five best goalkeepers in the world and in the last couple of matches, not at Leipzig, but in the matches before he’s made big mistakes but he’s one of the top five goalkeepers in the world,” the Spurs boss said on Wednesday.

“And Hugo is the same. He’s an amazing, amazing goalkeeper that is performing super-consistently since he recovered from that fracture.”

Mourinho added: “He’s my number one choice and he has all my trust and my confidence.”

Nevertheless, Lloris is still likely to make way when Spurs return to Europa League action against Austrian side Wolfsberg on Thursday, with Joe Hart expected to come into the side.

When Spurs last played in Europe before Christmas they were top of the Premier League, but their form has nose-dived since and three wins from their past 12 league games have made them outsiders to qualify for the top four.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Europa League could be their best route back into the Champions League but Mourinho has not closed the door to a top-four finish.

“It’s difficult in any case but it’s possible in both cases,” he said. “The fourth position in the Premier League is of course very difficult but is mathematically possible.

“Last season we were in a very, very bad position to try to get into the Europa League spots and in the end we made it in the last minute of the last game but we made it.”

Spurs forward Son Heung-min said the mood in the dressing room remained upbeat despite Tottenham’s slump in form.

Asked whether Portuguese boss Mourinho had ‘lost’ the dressing room, Son replied: “The rumours are just rumours. Our changing room has been fantastic.

“Obviously it depends on the results. I’m very sad if we lose and happy when we win. It’s like everyone else. The mood went down when we had a couple of bad results but the dressing room hasn’t changed.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie