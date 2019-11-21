This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lille confirm departure of two Portuguese coaches to join Mourinho at Spurs

Goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos was on the books with Benfica when Mourinho coached the Lisbon side.

By AFP Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 8:43 PM
PORTUGUESE DUO JOAO Sacramento and Nuno Santos are to leave their jobs as coaches at Lille in order to become part of compatriot Jose Mourinho’s staff at Tottenham Hotspur, the French club said on Wednesday.

Sacramento, 30, was the assistant coach to Christophe Galtier in northern France. He initially joined Lille in January 2017 and worked under former coach Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked later that year.

Santos has worked as goalkeeping coach at Lille since the summer of 2018.

Now 46, he was a goalkeeper on the books at Benfica in 2000 when Mourinho began his coaching career with the Lisbon giants.

Both men were close to Luis Campos, the Portuguese transfer guru who works as an advisor for Lille and is also close to Mourinho.

