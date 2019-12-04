This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I would have been very unhappy' - Mourinho explains why he lived in hotel while at Man United

It was suggested that his unusual living situation contributed to his unhappiness at Old Trafford, the new Spurs boss strongly disagrees.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 12:34 AM
59 minutes ago 944 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4917386
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).

JOSE MOURINHO HAS explained why he lived at the Lowry Hotel during his time as Manchester United manager ahead of his return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Having taken over from Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham coach last month, Mourinho now faces a reunion with the club which sacked him late last year. Ahead of the game he was asked about his unusual living situation in Manchester, with inherited wisdom suggesting that it had contributed to his unhappiness while working at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho strongly disagreed, however, and was quick to debunk that theory. “You know how I would be unhappy? I would be unhappy if I was in a house on my own,” he said.

“I would have to clean, I don’t want. I would have to iron, I don’t know how to. I would have to cook, I would cook fried eggs and sausages. That’s the only thing I can do.

“I would be very unhappy. I lived in an amazing apartment, it was not a room. It was mine all the time. It was not like after one week I had to leave.

“No, it was mine. I left everything there, I had my television, my books, my computer. It was a flat, with ’Bring me a caffe latte, please’ or ‘I don’t want to go down for dinner, bring my dinner up’.

“I was watching football or doing work with one of my assistants and I would ask: ’Bring us food’.

“I had everything, if I was in an apartment alone it would be much more difficult. I was fine, more than fine.”

Mourinho takes Spurs to Old Trafford on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, results which have lifted his side up to sixth. United, meanwhile, have drawn their last two league games against Sheffield United and Aston Villa, leaving them 10th in the table and looking very vulnerable indeed.

Reflecting on his time at Old Trafford, Mourinho insisted that he had no regrets. “I learned and I think I am a better coach now than I was then,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie