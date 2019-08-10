This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho joins Sky Sports as Premier League pundit - and his first job is an interesting one

United’s season opener against Chelsea will be the setting for Jose Mourinho’s first appearance.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 3,893 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4760523
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

JOSE MOURINHO WILL be keeping a close eye on the Premier League this season in a new punditry role with broadcaster Sky Sports.

The 56-year-old will be in the studio when former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea meet at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Mourinho has not worked as a manager since being sacked by United in December.

He worked as a pundit alongside ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for beIN Sports last season after providing analysis of the World Cup on Russian television network RT.

“The Premier League is a special competition for me, one that takes so much hard work to win and you just can’t take your eyes off the matches every week,” Mourinho said.

“Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League and it’s a pleasure for me to join this team and help to understand and explain what happened in each match.

“Football is a huge passion, it means so much to the fans, and I look forward to being part of the Premier League with them until I return to my place on the touchline.”

Mourinho, a Champions League winner with Porto and Inter, recently expressed his “burning” desire to get back to coaching in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

“I have to be patient and that’s the most difficult thing,” he said in July.

Earlier, BT Sport confirmed that Robin van Persie will join Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown this season.

The42 Rugby Weekly is back as we get ready for next month’s World Cup. Murray, Gavan and Bernard Jackman get us started by looking ahead to this weekend’s opening warm-up game against Italy.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie