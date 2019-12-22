This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mourinho: Would I prefer to have £300m to spend in January? No

The Portuguese is insistent that there is no requirement to bolster his squad over the winter transfer period.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 3:12 PM
12 minutes ago 340 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4945416
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).

TOTTENHAM MANAGER Jose Mourinho says that his squad is in no need of surgery ahead of the January transfer window.

Since arriving at the London side, Mourinho has overseen a revival of their fortunes, leading them to five victories in seven games, including four wins from five in the Premier League.

Such results come in sharp contrast to their poor form under Mauricio Pochettino at the beginning of the season, with the Portuguese able to get the best out of a group of players who finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season.

As such, the Portuguese is forecasting a quiet window ahead – and he is quite happy with that.

“I’m relaxed because I got this club exactly as I was expecting,” he told Sky Sports.

I expect to be asked about Daniel Levy saying we don’t plan to spend a lot, and people to ask if I’m upset.

“Will that upset me? No. I knew it, he told me! Everything was crystal clear, no secrets in any of the club’s plans, and this makes me happy.

“I don’t like being at a club and being surprised by things. Here there are no surprises.

Would I prefer to have £300m in January? I wouldn’t. In January I don’t need players.”

The former Chelsea boss will face off against the Blues, who have lost four of their last five and appear to be on a slide, on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“There is never a good time to play Chelsea,” he insisted. “The reality is we were 12 points off – the Champions League was almost a mirage, it was so, so far away – now it’s three.

It would be amazing for us to win and reduce the gap from 12 to zero so quickly but it’s always difficult.”

Last time out, Spurs snatched a late 2-1 victory over Wolves, with Jan Vertonghen grabbing a stoppage-time winner.

Before the January window opens, Spurs have home matches against the Blues and Brighton to negotiate before a trip to Norwich on 28 December.

On New Year’s Day, they will travel to Southampton.

