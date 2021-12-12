Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 December 2021
Advertisement

Seven Munster titles in-a-row for Mourneabbey as Cork kingpins set for All-Ireland title defence

Shane Ronayne’s side were 4-10 to 0-8 winners over first-time finalists Aherlow today.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 5:17 PM
43 minutes ago 1,524 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627959
Doireann O'Sullivan (file pic) was one of Mourneabbey's main scoring stars.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Doireann O'Sullivan (file pic) was one of Mourneabbey's main scoring stars.
Doireann O'Sullivan (file pic) was one of Mourneabbey's main scoring stars.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Mourneabbey (Cork) 4-10

Aherlow (Tipperary) 0-8

CORK POWERHOUSE MOURNEABBEY lifted their seventh Munster senior title in-a-row this afternoon after a 14-point win over Tipperary side Aherlow.

The 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland champions’ experienced told in Mallow, as goals from Player of the Match Laura Fitzgerald, Bríd O’Sullivan and Emma Coakley — and Doireann O’Sullivan’s handsome tally of 0-6 — saw them lift the silverware once again.

Shane Ronayne’s side now progress to the All-Ireland series, where they’ll join Ulster kingpins Donaghmoyne, Leinster’s history-makers Dunboyne, and Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Connacht — the 2019 runners-up.

But this afternoon, Mourneabbey had 1-4 on the board before Aherlow, contesting their first-ever Munster senior final, got off the mark.

Coakley raised the first green flag of the day with five minutes on the clock, either side of two frees from Cork star Doireann O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan added another from play thereafter, and her older sister, Ciara, soon got in on the act as Mourneabbey took advantage of the strong wind.

Emma Morrissey bagged Aherlow’s first from play, before Eimear Harrington hit back to make it 1-5 to 0-1 at the water break.

A brace of Mourneabbey goals followed in the second quarter; the first an excellent team one finished by Bríd O’Sullivan, and the second courtesy of the lively Fitzgerald. She also added a point from play, while Doireann O’Sullivan’s latest free offering had the score 3-7 to 0-3 at half time; Aherlow’s two other first-half scores coming from Morrissey frees.

The second period was a tougher one for the champions as they went against the wind, while Aherlow made use of it, and added a few more scores.

Morrissey remained their main scoring outlet, both from frees and play, as she finished with 0-7, while Brid Condon scored the Tipp side’s other point. Goalkeeper Emer McCarthy, too, was hugely impressive, as she limited the damage.

But she couldn’t keep another Fitzgerald goal out down the home straight, as two O’Sullivans – Doireann and Bríd – kept the points coming.

In the Munster junior decider, there was joy for a Tipperary team as Mullinahone, managed by former inter-county hurling star Paul Kelly, were 3-9 to 2-5 winners over MKL Gaels of Kerry.

Elsewhere, St Sylvester’s won the Leinster intermediate title after a 3-13 to 0-9 win over Longford Slashers.

Dublin star Kate Sullivan was outstanding for the Malahide outfit in a Player of the Match-performance, with fellow county stars Sinéad Aherne, Niamh McEvoy and Nicole Owens also instrumental.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Emotional scenes followed, with McEvoy one of the players to speak to Jerome Quinn:

Source: LadiesFootballTV/YouTube

And in Connacht, Castlebar Mitchels were crowned intermediate champions after a 4-12  to 1-7 win over Tourlestrane.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie