Seven Munster titles in-a-row for Mourneabbey as Cork kingpins set for All-Ireland title defence

Mourneabbey (Cork) 4-10

Aherlow (Tipperary) 0-8

CORK POWERHOUSE MOURNEABBEY lifted their seventh Munster senior title in-a-row this afternoon after a 14-point win over Tipperary side Aherlow.

The 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland champions’ experienced told in Mallow, as goals from Player of the Match Laura Fitzgerald, Bríd O’Sullivan and Emma Coakley — and Doireann O’Sullivan’s handsome tally of 0-6 — saw them lift the silverware once again.

Shane Ronayne’s side now progress to the All-Ireland series, where they’ll join Ulster kingpins Donaghmoyne, Leinster’s history-makers Dunboyne, and Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Connacht — the 2019 runners-up.

But this afternoon, Mourneabbey had 1-4 on the board before Aherlow, contesting their first-ever Munster senior final, got off the mark.

Coakley raised the first green flag of the day with five minutes on the clock, either side of two frees from Cork star Doireann O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan added another from play thereafter, and her older sister, Ciara, soon got in on the act as Mourneabbey took advantage of the strong wind.

Emma Morrissey bagged Aherlow’s first from play, before Eimear Harrington hit back to make it 1-5 to 0-1 at the water break.

A brace of Mourneabbey goals followed in the second quarter; the first an excellent team one finished by Bríd O’Sullivan, and the second courtesy of the lively Fitzgerald. She also added a point from play, while Doireann O’Sullivan’s latest free offering had the score 3-7 to 0-3 at half time; Aherlow’s two other first-half scores coming from Morrissey frees.

The second period was a tougher one for the champions as they went against the wind, while Aherlow made use of it, and added a few more scores.

Morrissey remained their main scoring outlet, both from frees and play, as she finished with 0-7, while Brid Condon scored the Tipp side’s other point. Goalkeeper Emer McCarthy, too, was hugely impressive, as she limited the damage.

But she couldn’t keep another Fitzgerald goal out down the home straight, as two O’Sullivans – Doireann and Bríd – kept the points coming.

In the Munster junior decider, there was joy for a Tipperary team as Mullinahone, managed by former inter-county hurling star Paul Kelly, were 3-9 to 2-5 winners over MKL Gaels of Kerry.

Elsewhere, St Sylvester’s won the Leinster intermediate title after a 3-13 to 0-9 win over Longford Slashers.

Dublin star Kate Sullivan was outstanding for the Malahide outfit in a Player of the Match-performance, with fellow county stars Sinéad Aherne, Niamh McEvoy and Nicole Owens also instrumental.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Emotional scenes followed, with McEvoy one of the players to speak to Jerome Quinn:

And in Connacht, Castlebar Mitchels were crowned intermediate champions after a 4-12 to 1-7 win over Tourlestrane.