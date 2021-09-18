Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 18 September 2021
Moyes backs Solskjaer and says he only blames himself for disastrous Man United tenure

The Scot’s West Ham host Solskjaer’s United in London tomorrow.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 10:23 AM
West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

DAVID MOYES INSISTS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the tools at his disposal to win the Premier League title for Manchester United this season.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the arrivals of England winger Jadon Sancho and France defender Raphael Varane have raised expectation levels at Old Trafford, where the league trophy was last lifted in 2013.

Moyes, who took over from Sir Alex Ferguson as United boss after that triumph but lasted only 10 months in the job, believes Solskjaer has been given the time he was not afforded and the players to end their nine-year drought.

He said: “I think Manchester United will always have to be competitive and try to win trophies, try to win the Premier League – that’s what that club does.

“They’ve got a good balance of youth and experience in the squad. I think Ole’s been given a really good chance to build a squad and a team and I think he’s doing a good job.

“He’s got a team that is more than capable this year of winning the Premier League.

“I see it as a huge opportunity to manage the biggest club in the world. But I don’t blame anyone else other than myself. I needed to win more games.

“At the biggest club in the world you have to win the games and unfortunately I didn’t win enough.

“Ole’s doing a really good job. I think all managers at any club would ask for some time and if you get that chance it certainly helps you build your squad and get your thoughts over to your team.”

Moyes welcomes his former club to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face his in-form West Ham side.

The Hammers, like United, are unbeaten in the league so far this season, and they made a winning return to Europe with an impressive 2-0 victory at Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

“I think we’re a good team,” added Moyes. “I think we’re getting better. We might not always show it, but I think we’re OK.

“I’m really looking forward to it. The London Stadium was incredible in the games against Leicester and against Crystal Palace.

“We’ve got a different West Ham support in the stadium. A great support behind the team.

“I think they’re seeing a new team as well so from that point of view I hope we’ll have a rocking stadium. But it won’t be anything that Man United aren’t used to. Wherever they go they are used to this situation.”

